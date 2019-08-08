Euronext Announces Volumes For July 2019

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for July 2019.
Following the completion of the acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS, July figures incorporate, for the first time, all Oslo Børs exchange activity (including Fishpool in future commodity and OTC derivatives designated as Taylor Made), comparable figures are provided for information.
Cash trading
In July 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,196 million, down -10.5% compared to July 2018 and down -14.9% from the previous month.
The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €193 million, down -9.6% compared to July 2018 and down -14.9% from the previous month. At the end of July 2019, 1,207 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.
Derivatives trading
In July 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 502,577 contracts, down -11.7% compared to July 2018 and down -13.4% compared to the previous month. In detail:
▪ the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 212,720 contracts, up +2.3% compared to July 2018 and down -11.3% from the previous month,
▪ the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 228,018 contracts, down -15.2% compared to July 2018 and down -17.3% from the previous month,
▪ the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 58,814 contracts, down -30.1% compared to July 2018 and up +13.8% from the previous month.
▪ the average daily volume on Taylor-Made derivatives reached 3,024 contracts, down -61.6% compared to July 2018 and down -76.9% from the previous month.
Year-to-date, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 593,414 contracts (-5.3% compared to 2018 YTD) and the open interest was at 17,829,862 contracts (-12.3% compared to the end of July 2018).
FX spot trading
In July 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX, operating as a Euronext company since August 2017, stood at $16,806 million, down -16.1% compared to July 2018 and down -12.8% from the previous month.
Listings
In July 2019, Euronext had nine new listing that altogether raised €221 million of which major European construction player Titan Cement and leading Irish healthcare services company Uniphar. Italian software SME Media Maker also joined Euronext in July, together with 4 SMEs from Spain, Italy and the United States. In addition, €2.9 billion were raised in follow-on equity, of which €376 million by Voltalia to grow its power capacity.
A total of €119.6 billion were raised on Euronext in bonds of which €2.5 billion of green bonds from Reseau Ferre de France (€1.5 billion) and Societe Generale SFH (€1 billion).