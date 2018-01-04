Euronext Announces Volumes For December 2017

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for December 2017.
Cash trading
In December 2017, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,783 million, up +7.5% compared to December 2016 and down -4.4% from the previous month. In addition, Euronext has reached a new record yearly volume on 15 December 2017 at €18,524 million, representing the fifth most active day since 2010.
In the year 2017, the average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at €7,478 million, up +6.7% compared to 2016.
The average daily transaction value on ETFs was €568 million, down -5.6% compared to December 2016 and up +18.1% from the previous month. At the end of December 2017, 804 ETFS were listed on Euronext compared to 790 at the end of 2016.
Derivatives trading
In December 2017, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 534,949 contracts, up +12.3% compared to December 2016 and down -15.1% compared to the previous month. In detail,
- the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 213,505 contracts, up +4.1% compared to December 2016 and down -2.7% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 283,420 contracts in December 2017, up +22.2% compared to December 2016 and down -19.1% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 38,024 contracts, down -1.9% compared to December 2016 and -36.7% from the previous month.
In addition, Euronext reached a five year record on open interest at 21,064,464 contracts on 14 December 2017, just before the December expiry.
In the year 2017, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 550,106 contracts (+12.0% compared to 2016) and the open interest was up at 14,713,256 contracts at the end of December 2017 (+27.8% compared to the end of December 2016).
FX spot trading
The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $15,598 million, up +12.9% compared to December 2016 and down -12.3% from the previous month.
Listings
In December 2017, Euronext had two listings with PPLA Participations’s direct listing on Euronext Amsterdam and Advicenne’s IPO on Euronext Paris, which raised €27 million. In addition, €2.3 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and €4.4 billion in follow-on equity.
