Euronext Announces The Departure Of Lee Hodgkinson In April 2018

Today Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, announces that Lee Hodgkinson, Head of Markets and Global Sales of Euronext and CEO of Euronext London Ltd, has decided to pursue a new professional project.
Lee Hodgkinson, after more than 9 years at Euronext, will leave the company in early April 2018 and will serve as CEO of OSTC, a London-based proprietary trading firm which operates from 14 offices around the world. Lee Hodgkinson will actively participate in the transition process during his notice period.
Euronext will take all necessary measures to ensure the transition is conducted in a smooth and orderly manner and the Managing Board remains strongly committed to the achievement of Agility for Growth 2019 targets.
Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:
“Euronext is very grateful to Lee Hodgkinson for his strong contribution to our group over the past 9 years and wishes him every success in his new role. The Managing Board of Euronext will work together with Lee to ensure a seamless transition during the first quarter of 2018, and we will remain strongly committed to the delivery of our strategic plan ambitions”.