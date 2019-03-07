Euronext Announces Quarterly Review Results Of The CAC Family Indices

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the CAC family indices. The changes due to the review will be effective from Monday 18 March 2019.
Results of the Quartely Review
CAC 40® Index
No changes in the composition of the index.
CAC® Next 20 Index
No changes in the composition of the index.
CAC® Large 60 Index
No changes in the composition of the index.
CAC® Mid 60 Index
No changes in the composition of the index.
SBF 120® Index
No changes in the composition of the index.
CAC® Small Index
|
Inclusion of:
|
Exclusion of:
|
APRIL
|
ACANTHE DEV.
|
IMMOB.DASSAULT
|
|
NAVYA
|
In accordance with section 5 of the rules.
CAC® Mid & Small Index
|
Inclusion of:
|
Exclusion of:
|
APRIL
|
ACANTHE DEV.
|
IMMOB.DASSAULT
|
|
NAVYA
|
In accordance with section 5 of the rules.
CAC® All-Tradable Index
|
Inclusion of:
|
Exclusion of:
|
APRIL
|
ACANTHE DEV.
|
IMMOB.DASSAULT
|
|
NAVYA
|
In accordance with section 5 of the rules.
Next Index Steering Committee Review: 13 June, 2019.
For more information on the composition, regulation and issuance of the CAC family indices: https://www.euronext.com/en/products/indices/FR0003500008-XPAR/market-information
According to the Indices Rules (Section 5.4), the compiler retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in case of a removal due to a take-over, till the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 13 March 2019.
All events happening between this publication and the review effective date will be treated in accordance with chapter 6 of the rulebook.
