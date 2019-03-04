Euronext Announces Quarterly Review Results For The AEX, AMX, AScX

Euronext today announced the results of the annual review for the AEX®, AMX® and AScX® indices. The changes due to the review will be effective from Monday 18 March 2019.
Results of the March 2019 review:
AEX®
|
Inclusion of:
|
Exclusion of:
|
Adyen
|
Altice Europe NV
|
IMCD
|
Signify NV
AMX®
|
Inclusion of:
|
Exclusion of:
|
Altice Europe NV
|
Adyen
|
Basic-Fit
|
IMCD
|
Signify NV
|
Sligro Food Group
AScX®
|
Inclusion of:
|
Exclusion of:
|
Accsys
|
Basic-Fit
|
Sligro Food Group
|
Hunter Douglas
The AEX Steering Committee retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in case of a removal due to a take-over, till the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 13 March 2019. All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.
Review AEX family
The AEX family is reviewed quarterly in June, September and December. The full annual review is in March. The quarterly reviews serve to replace removed constituents and to facilitate inclusion of recently listed companies.