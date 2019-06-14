 Skip to main Content
Euronext Announces Quarterly Review Of The ISEQ Indices

Date 14/06/2019

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the ISEQ 20®, ISEQ 20® Capped, and the ISEQ® Small. The changes due to the review will be effective from Monday 24th June 2019.

Results of the Quartely Review

ISEQ 20®

No changes in the composition of the index

ISEQ 20®Capped

No changes in the composition of the index

ISEQ® Small

Inclusion of:

Exclusion of:

 

IFG Group PLC

 

The compiler of the indices retains the right to change the published selection above in connection

with any mergers, takeovers, suspension or resumption of trading during the period before the

effective date of the annual review.

Review ISEQ®

The ISEQ® is reviewed quarterly in March, June, September, and December. The full annual review is in March. The quarterly reviews serve to facilitate inclusion of recently listed companies and to replace removed constituents.