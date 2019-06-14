Euronext Announces Quarterly Review Of The ISEQ Indices

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the ISEQ 20®, ISEQ 20® Capped, and the ISEQ® Small. The changes due to the review will be effective from Monday 24th June 2019.
Results of the Quartely Review
ISEQ 20®
No changes in the composition of the index
ISEQ 20®Capped
No changes in the composition of the index
ISEQ® Small
|
Inclusion of:
|
Exclusion of:
|
|
IFG Group PLC
The compiler of the indices retains the right to change the published selection above in connection
with any mergers, takeovers, suspension or resumption of trading during the period before the
effective date of the annual review.
Review ISEQ®
The ISEQ® is reviewed quarterly in March, June, September, and December. The full annual review is in March. The quarterly reviews serve to facilitate inclusion of recently listed companies and to replace removed constituents.