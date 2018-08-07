Euronext Announces Monthly Volumes For July 2018

Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, announced trading volumes for July 2018.
Cash trading
In July 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,313.3 million, down −4.0% compared to July 2017 and down −17.1% from the previous month.
The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book[1] was €213 million, down −7.2% compared to July 2017 and down −20.2% from the previous month. At the end of July 2018, 1,085 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,048 at the end of December 2017.
Derivatives trading
In July 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 543,902 contracts, up +9.3% compared to July 2017 and down −6.6% compared to the previous month. In detail:
- the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 198,013 contracts, down −11.4% compared to July 2017 and down −18.6% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 261,776 contracts, up +28.5% compared to July 2017 and down −5.4% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 84,113 contracts, up +19.6% compared to July 2017 and up +35.1% from the previous month.
At the end of July 2018, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 590,053 contracts (+5.0% compared to the end of July 2017) and open interest was up at 19,424,859 contracts (+20.3% compared to the end of July 2017).
FX spot trading
In July 2018, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, operating as a Euronext company since August 2017, stood at $20,019 million, up +11.1% compared to July 2017 and down −10.0% from the previous month.
Listings
In July 2018, Euronext welcomed the listing of Logis Confort, a Spanish real estate investment trust[2], and six listings that raised €83 million altogether. In addition, €36.7 billion was raised on Euronext in bonds, and €2.4 billion in follow-on equity.