Euronext Announces Appointments In Euronext London And Its US Activities

Today, Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with more than 1,300 listed issuers, announces that the Supervisory Board has approved unanimously the following appointments:
- Paul Humphrey, Head of Fixed Income, Rates and FX (FICC), is appointed in addition to his current position and subject to regulatory approvals, interim CEO of Euronext London, interim Head of Global Sales, and interim member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., in replacement of Lee Hodgkinson who is leaving on 30 March 2018[1]. Euronext is in the process of actively searching for Lee Hodgkinson’s permanent replacement.
- Alain Courbebaisse, Chief Information and Technology Officer, is appointed as Chairman of the board of directors of FastMatch Inc., replacing Lee Hodgkinson.
- Gil Mandelzis, CEO and founder of Capitolis, a New York headquartered pioneering technology provider for global capital markets, founder of Traiana and former CEO of EBS BrokerTec, is appointed non-executive director of Euronext US Inc.
Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., said: “I am pleased to welcome Paul Humphrey, Alain Courbebaisse and Gil Mandelzis in their new roles. Those appointments reflect Euronext’s strong commitment to the development of the FICC business, both in Europe and in the United States. I am confident that Paul Humphrey will successfully manage our London office, thanks to his significant experience in FICC and his knowledge of the UK markets. Alain Courbebaisse, who recently relocated to Paris after 8 years in Chicago and New York, will bring to the FastMatch board his long extensive experience in the development of technology-driven solutions for global customers as well as his expertise of the “prime business” field in North America. The experience of Gil Mandelzis, our new non-executive director of Euronext US Inc., will be a major asset for our Group. As a successful serial entrepreneur in the field of capital market platforms, Gil will further strengthen our positioning in the United States and our ambition to diversify revenues of Euronext over the coming years.”
[1] For more information, please refer to the press release published on 25 January 2018