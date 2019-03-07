Euronext Announces Annual Review Results Of The ISEQ® Family

Euronext today announced the results of the annual review for the ISEQ® family indices. The review did not give rise to any changes, as detailed below.
Results of the March 2019 review:
ISEQ 20®
No changes.
ISEQ 20® Capped
No changes.
ISEQ® Small
No changes.
Euronext retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in case of a removal due to a take-over, till the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 13 March 2019. All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.
Review ISEQ family
The ISEQ family is reviewed quarterly in June, September and December. The full annual review is in March. The quarterly reviews serve to replace removed constituents and to facilitate inclusion of recently listed companies.