Euronext And Nova SBE Associate For A Pan-European Academic Campus On Capital Markets Dedicated To Tech Companies

Euronext and Nova School of Business and Economics (Nova SBE) are pleased to announce their partnership in bringing the TechShare campus to Portugal for the first time. Taking place on the 15th and 16th of March at Nova SBE, the TechShare programme will gather over 100 tech companies from 8 different countries. The top executives of these tech companies will work with Nova SBE professors in group workshops on business-related topics including internationalization strategy, leadership and culture, while life sciences companies will follow courses on the specificities of financing and growing with capital markets in their field. In addition, the participants will have dedicated interactive sessions with successful entrepreneurs listed on Euronext as well as the opportunity to attend a panel discussion on how to manage and optimise relationships with the financial community.
The companies participating in the programme represent the vibrancy and diversity of the tech ecosystem in Europe, and span a wide range of sectors including among others biotech, medtech, electronics, hardware, cleantech, software, digital services, e‐commerce, media and fintech. On average, participants generate annual revenues of €14 million, and employ c93 staff. They are also at an increasingly mature stage of growth as two‐thirds are venture capital‐backed having raised on average €17million in capital.
As explained by Isabel Ucha, CEO of Euronext Lisbon, “We are very pleased to welcome the second academic campus of the TechShare programme 2018-2019 with promising European companies to the leading business school here in Portugal. We are confident that it is the best choice to offer highly qualified classes to the hundred-plus companies that are part of the TechShare programme this year. These companies, selected for their innovative flair and strong performance, represent businesses active in TMT, life sciences and cleantech industries – and Euronext is undoubtedly the European venue of choice for them to expand and grow.”
On addressing the partnership with Euronext, Miguel Ferreira, Director of Nova Finance Knowledge Center of Nova SBE stated : “We are delighted to host TechShare at Nova SBE together with our partner Euronext. This event is a great opportunity for tech entrepreneurs to network and share their international growth ambitions, and consider capital markets as a way to finance their expansion in the years to come.”