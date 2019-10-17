Euromoney TRADEDATA Partners With UK FinTech ipushpull To Create On-Demand 'Data-As-A-Service'

Euromoney TRADEDATA is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ipushpull, a powerful data sharing and workflow platform.
Euromoney TRADEDATA recognises that the on-demand model is the future of data consumption, particularly within community chat and messaging networks, as part of a suite of delivery systems required to service all parts of the market that need futures and options reference data.
Through a single connection to ipushpull, Euromoney TRADEDATA can distribute data into a variety of applications including Symphony, the secure collaboration platform, with nearly half a million connected financial market users. The ipushpull platform provides Euromoney TRADEDATA with new distribution channels for secure, audited, access-controlled data delivery.
Mark Woolfenden, Managing Director of Euromoney TRADEDATA, comments:
"This is a very important integration for Euromoney TRADEDATA, as we begin to experiment with embedded, on-demand workflow functionality and delivery systems for our reference data. We recognise ipushpull as a leading exponent in data sharing workflow technology and we expect further benefits from their connections to other community messaging solutions. Also, as part of the offering, we can now offer a functionally rich Excel plugin for desktop users to access our reference data, which integrates seamlessly within users' existing workflows. In addition, we look forward to working with ipushpull to develop a clutch of bots, to further enhance our customers' experience in using our data services."
Matthew Cheung, CEO of ipushpull, comments:
"We're excited to offer Euromoney TRADEDATA new avenues to deliver and monetise their data to a variety of desktop and cloud services. We see this innovative approach as the first step towards an on-demand 'Netflix'-style distribution model for data producers and consumers."