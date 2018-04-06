Eurojust - Council Of Europe: Joint Conference On Judicial Cooperation In Cybercrime Matters

To cope with the ever-increasing number and complexity of cybercrime cases, enhanced international judicial cooperation is required. On 7 and 8 March 2018, participants from more than 60 countries around the world met at Eurojust to gain a better understanding of the assistance available to practitioners in the pursuit of a common criminal policy toward cybercrime and the gathering of electronic evidence. The conference was co-organised by Eurojust and the Cybercrime Programme Office of the Council of Europe (C-PROC) within the framework of the Global Action on Cybercrime Extended (GLACY+) Project.
Participants and speakers were Eurojust National Members, Council of Europe officials, representatives of EU and international agencies and networks as well as authorities, engaged in international cooperation in cases involving cybercrime, electronic evidence and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters. The meeting was opened by Ladislav Hamran, President of Eurojust, and Alexander Seger, Head of the Cybercrime Division, Council of Europe.
Topics discussed included Eurojust’s mission, objectives, core tasks and work in the field of cybercrime; challenges, obstacles and constraints in international cooperation; capacity building projects of the Council of Europe; the implementation of the Budapest Convention and the role of the Cybercrime Convention Committee; cooperation with the private sector; case examples and practical experience; and the way forward. By the end of this conference, participants were able to better utilise Eurojust and the Budapest Convention in terms of judicial cooperation in cybercrime matters and electronic evidence collection through:
- a better understanding of Eurojust’s role and tools;
- a better understanding of the Budapest Convention and capacity-building programmes; and
- an exchange of experience and case work among EU Member States and other participating countries regarding the implementation of the Budapest Convention and the use of Eurojust’s tools.
