Eurex June Figures: Eurex Exchange Falls Slightly, EEX And Eurex Repo On An Upward Trend

Eurex, Europe’s largest derivatives exchange and part of Deutsche Börse Group, saw an increase of 12 percent in the number of traded contracts in European equity derivatives (41m compared to 36.5m in June 2018). Across all Eurex markets there was a slight reduction of 7 percent in the number of traded contracts (185.4m compared to 199.8m in June 2018).
June saw monthly records in the number of traded contracts for numerous products including 3.62 million traded contracts for MSCI indexes, 2.78 million traded contracts in STOXX broadbased/size indexes and 1.65 million traded contracts for STOXX Europe 600 sector indexes.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX), the leading energy exchange in Europe, saw an increase in power trading volumes. In June 2019, volumes on EEX Group’s spot and derivatives markets in power increased by 48 percent to 482.7 TWh (325.4 TWh in June 2018). This growth was driven in particular by the German (161.8 TWh, +22 percent) and French (27.5 TWh, +25 percent) power derivatives markets. On 3 June, EEX added futures contracts for Bulgaria, Serbia and Slovenia, allowing trading participants to now trade and clear 20 market areas throughout Europe. In the new CSEE futures contracts EEX recorded a volume of 382,128 MWh during the month. The Gas market saw an impressive gain of 68 percent year-on-year.
Eurex Repo, the leading provider for international financing in the secured money market business (repo and securities lending), saw an overall increase in average outstanding volume in both its markets in comparison to June 2018: almost 22 percent in the Repo Market and more than 27 percent in the GC Pooling Market.
Business overview
|June 19
|June 18
|Change
|Financial derivatives: Traded contracts Eurex Exchange
|European equity index derivatives (million)
|88.8
|94.9
|-6%
|European interest rate derivatives (million)
|55.5
|68.4
|-19%
|European equity derivatives (million)
|41.0
|36.5
|+12%
|Total (million)1)
|185.4
|199.8
|-7%
|Commodities: Trading volumes EEX
|Power (terawatt hours)
|482.7
|325.4
|+48%
|Gas (terawatt hours)
|219.4
|130.4
|+68%
|Emissions trading (million tons of CO2)
|90.2
|297.4
|-70%
|Repo business: Average monthly outstanding volume on Eurex Repo
|GC Pooling2) (billion Euro)
|45.5
|35.7
|+27.5%
|Repo Market (billion Euro)
|63.6
|52.2
|+21.8%
1) The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities
2) Includes all currencies