Eurex Incentivizes Eurex Enlight With Temporary Fee Waiver

To foster transparency and to improve efficiency around the negotiation of off-book transactions, Eurex has introduced a fee waiver for its fully integrated RFQ platform Eurex EnLight which will be effective until 31 December 2019.
The temporary fee waiver will apply to Requesters for Eurex EnLight trades. For more details read Eurex Circular 081/19.
Eurex EnLight is a fully integrated exchange RFQ platform, designed to enhance market structure and bring together buying and selling interest from all types of market participants engaged in off-book trading.
Combining off-book liquidity with on-exchange efficiency
The fully automated solution replicates the core aspects of voice trading while providing its users with all the advantages of automatic electronic price formation, data collection and timely information retrieval to meet MiFID II best execution requirements.
Eurex EnLight is an additional exchange execution mechanism serving larger scale execution requirements not suited for the central limit order book. It is available for all Single Equity and Equity Index options, Fixed Income options and corresponding strategies tradable at Eurex.