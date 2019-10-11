 Skip to main Content
Eurex: Fixed Income Highlights - October 2019 Edition

Date 11/10/2019

Market briefing

Lee Bartholomew, Head of Fixed Income Product R&D, Eurex

Facts & figures

News

Three questions: Lee Bartholomew on Eurex Inter-Product Spreads

On 16 September 2019, Eurex launched Eurex Inter-Product Spreads. We spoke to Lee Bartholomew, Head of Fixed Income Product Design at Eurex about the new Fixed Income Futures combinations (Bund-Buxl Spread, Long-term BTP-Bund Spread and Schatz-Short-term BTP Spread).

DekaBank on the use of Inter-Product Spreads

Interview with Arndt Fassbender, Salestrader ETD at DekaBank on the recently launched Inter-Product Spreads.

Bloomberg covers Eurex IPS markets for fixed income futures

Investors can now follow the pricing and trading in Inter-Product Spreads (IPS) that were recently launched for select combinations of European fixed income futures at Eurex.

Eurex EnLight reaches 1 million traded contracts

On 20 September 2019, we reached a milestone on Eurex EnLight, our selective RfQ platform. Eurex executive board member Randolf Roth takes the opportunity to explain what this means to us.