Eurex Figures Rise With The Temperature: Eurex Exchange Up By 18 Percent In July

Eurex, Europe’s largest derivatives exchange and part of Deutsche Börse Group, saw an overall increase year-on-year in July. The number of traded contracts reached 130.0 million compared to 109.9 million in July 2018. This is an increase of over 18 percent.
Both European equity index derivatives and European interest rate derivatives saw impressive increases with the former up by over 20 percent to 67.5 million traded contracts. Trading in European interest rate derivatives was even more positive with an increase of over 30 percent from 30.7 million traded contracts in July 2018 to 40.3 million in July 2019.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX), the leading energy exchange in Europe, continues to see significant increases in trading volumes in power and gas. In July 2019, volumes on EEX Group’s spot and derivatives markets in power increased by 74 percent to 509.2 TWh (293.0 TWh in July 2018), in gas the increase was 87 percent (263.2 TWh compared to 140.7 TWh in July 2018).
Eurex Repo, the leading provider for international financing in the secured money market business (repo and securities lending), saw an overall increase of almost eight percent in average outstanding volume across all Repo markets in comparison to July 2018. The GC Pooling market saw an increase of 19.3 percent year-on-year reaching 42.0 billion euros in July 2019.
Business overview
|July 19
|July 18
|Change
|Financial derivatives: Traded contracts Eurex Exchange
|European equity index derivatives (million)
|67.5
|55.4
|+22%
|European interest rate derivatives (million)
|40.3
|30.7
|+31%
|European equity derivatives (million)
|22.2
|23.8
|-7%
|Total (million)1)
|130.0
|109.9
|+18%
|Commodities: Trading volumes EEX
|Power (terawatt hours)
|509.2
|293.0
|+74%
|Gas (terawatt hours)
|263.2
|140.7
|+87%
|Emissions trading (million tons of CO2)
|141.0
|249.3
|-43%
|Repo business: Average monthly outstanding volume on Eurex Repo
|GC Pooling2) (billion Euro)
|42.0
|35.2
|+19.3%
|Repo Market (billion Euro)
|55.6
|55.3
|+0.5%
1) The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities
2) Includes all currencies