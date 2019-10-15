Eurex Expands Its Benchmark Dividend Derivatives With New MSCI Dividend Futures - Access To Global Markets Via MSCI’s New Dividend Point Indexes

The derivatives exchange Eurex has expanded its cooperation with index provider MSCI Inc. by launching a new dividend product suite on 14 October.
The three futures on MSCI’s new Dividend Point Indexes enable market participants to access and hedge dividend exposure in markets around the globe. Eurex offered so far index dividend futures on European index benchmarks as well as European and U.S. single names.
The new futures are based on the MSCI EM Dividend Point Index, the MSCI EAFE Dividend Point Index and the MSCI World Dividend Point Index. They all offer market participants to take a view on the gross cumulative regular dividends that are announced and paid by the individual index constituents during an annual period.
Michael Peters, Member of the Eurex Executive Board: “From discussions with sell-side and buy-side customers, we know about the strong need for contracts that focus exclusively on the dividend element of widely used and traded stock indexes. Through the cooperation with MSCI, we will expand our reach outside Europe and offer the appropriate risk management instruments to hedge dividend payments globally.”
George Harrington, Global Head of Futures and Options Licensing at MSCI: “We are very pleased to continue building upon our existing relationship with Eurex to further serve the needs of the global investment community.”
So far, MSCI indexes only serve as underlying for Eurex's equity index derivatives, one of the strategic pillars of the exchange. Currently, Eurex offers over 130 MSCI futures and options with an Open Interest of 2.5 million contracts. A total of 14.8 million MSCI derivative contracts have been traded at Eurex this year (Jan-Sep), an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year. Turnover in the options on the price indexes of MSCI EM, EAFE and World rose even more with a 56 per cent increase in the same period.