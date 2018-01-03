Eurex Exchange Outlines 2018 Road Map

In 2018, Europe’s largest derivatives exchange Eurex, part of Deutsche Börse Group, will continue to focus on helping its clients to navigate the regulatory changes ahead. “The introduction of MiFID II, rising capital requirements and Brexit pose challenges to the whole market,” said CEO Thomas Book. “In this environment, we gather our innovative power and develop solutions that support the industry.”
Therefore, Eurex will further expand its suite of capital efficient products like Total Return Futures, the STOXX portfolio and its MSCI derivatives universe. In addition, the exchange continues to strengthen its deep liquidity pools, among others through the launch of new market models like the request for quote platform EnLight. Launched in December 2017, EnLight allows banks and brokers to selectively contact market makers to find a trading counterparty.
All of the above supports the industry in dealing with requirements resulting from the Capital Requirements Directive, overall cost pressure as well as the introduction of MiFID II that will fundamentally redesign Europe’s markets.
Eurex’ integrated business model facilitates tackling the ongoing regulatory challenges. The market infrastructure provider is uniquely positioned to capture cyclical as well as structural growth opportunities across both the listed and the OTC space.
In December 2017, the monthly trading volume totaled 142.4 million contracts (Dec 2016: 157.2 million).