Eurex Equity Index Highlights - April 2019 Edition

Changes in investment behavior
Our industry is in a period of rapid change, driven by shifting investor preferences, margin compression, regulatory developments and advancing technologies. All this has led to a paradigm shift in the investment behavior of professional investors. They are looking for alternative investments that provide them with long-term successful asset protection and stable revenues while sustainable and social aspects get more and more important. How do we at Eurex react to these developments?
Eurex, one of the world's largest derivatives exchanges, has received approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer its sustainable futures in the U.S. This gives U.S. based investors that apply environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria direct access to hedging instruments for their portfolios. The new futures will be available in the U.S. starting 8 April.
As of 18 February, Eurex has extended its index options and futures offering with derivatives that take the performance of shares with low volatility and high dividends from the STOXX Europe 600 Index into consideration. This product is a part of our EURO STOXX® Select family offering alongside the monthly volume of the EURO STOXX® Select Dividend 30 Index Futures (FEDV), which in March reached a record with 206,910 contracts. Investor demand for dividend weighted funds has been growing and Eurex expects this product to meet this demand and attract additional volume.
Eurex has selected MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of indexes, critical decision support tools and services, to provide the indexes for a new range of dividend futures contracts. The new products complement Eurex's existing suite of dividend derivatives and are a major new milestone to build on the exchange’s strong global market share in the segment. Furthermore, Eurex launched 26 new MSCI futures including futures on MSCI EM Sectors, MSCI World Sectors, MSCI Argentina, MSCI Italy and MSCI Europe ex UK.
Watch the last part of our dividends video series. Antoine Deix, Equity Derivatives Strategist at BNP Paribas, gives his insights what market participants are expecting in the near future and the outlook for product development in the dividend derivatives space.
In this webinar, experts from Eurex and MSCI discussed valuable insights and possible scenarios related to MSCI indexes and MSCI index-linked derivatives in case of a market disruption. Watch now and learn more.
March, the first roll-month after the launch of our extended trading hours (THX) in the Asian time zones in December 2018, exceeded our expectations. High trading activity during the THX in the roll period demonstrates the strong confidence participants have in price-quality and market depth.
Bringing off-book market depth and flexibility in sync with fully electronic on-exchange efficiency while safeguarding best-execution requirements and regulatory compliance. That is the premise of Eurex EnLight. Eurex's Randolf Roth explains how Eurex has evolved its RFQ functionality to meet off-book market demand.
This year, Eurex will once again sponsor the Volatility Investing event on 10 April in London. Brandon Berry, Vice President of Equity & Index Derivatives Sales will moderate the panel Trading Volatility: Catching a comet in a meteor shower from 2:40pm to 3:30pm.
Join STOXX®'s annual Innovate2Invest 2019 conference "ESG – Beyond Trends and Mainstream" on 21 May at News Corp Building in London.
Rapid global changes in technology and economic systems are calling companies’ strategies and core purposes into question. Firms worldwide are being evaluated at ever higher standards, as environmental factors, ethical and transparent governance and social value are becoming the backbone of investing practices. Explore the latest trends, strategies, insights and the main drivers of innovation in the industry with STOXX®. Register here.
