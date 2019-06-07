Eurex Achieves Half A Billion Euro Of Open Interest In Its ESG Derivatives

Since the launch of ESG Futures at Eurex, Open Interest grew to reach a value of EUR 564 million on 6 June. This corresponds to 40,640 open contracts.
In total, more than 94,000 contracts have been traded since their launch in February, with most of the volume concentrated in STOXX® Europe 600 ESG-X Index Futures (FSEG) and 60 percent of the flow coming from end users and asset owners.
The client adoption so far shows that investors appreciate sustainable versions of existing benchmarks as a cost-effective alternative to match their investment guidelines and manage ESG-related risks in their portfolio.
Vassilis Vergotis, Eurex’s Head of Equity & Index Strategy and Product Design: “We are pleased with this positive development as it confirms that our novel ESG segment is the right solution for our market participants to efficiently address the challenges and opportunities of ESG-driven asset management.”
Eurex launched three new futures covering STOXX® Europe 600 ESG Exclusions, EURO STOXX 50® Low Carbon and STOXX® Europe Climate Impact on 18 February. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has now approved these products in the U.S.
