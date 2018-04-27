EU Commission And HM Treasury Ask The European Central Bank And The Bank Of England To Convene A Technical Working Group

HM Treasury and the European Commission have asked the Bank of England and the ECB to convene a technical working group on risk management
HM Treasury and the European Commission have asked the Bank of England and the European Central Bank to convene a technical working group on risk management in the period around 30 March 2019 in the area of financial services. The group will be chaired by the Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, and the President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi.