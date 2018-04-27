 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


EU Commission And HM Treasury Ask The European Central Bank And The Bank Of England To Convene A Technical Working Group

Date 27/04/2018

HM Treasury and the European Commission have asked the Bank of England and the ECB to convene a technical working group on risk management

HM Treasury and the European Commission have asked the Bank of England and the European Central Bank to convene a technical working group on risk management in the period around 30 March 2019 in the area of financial services. The group will be chaired by the Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, and the President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi.

Statement from HM Treasury

Terms of Reference for the Group