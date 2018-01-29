EU 27 And Brexit: Main Results Of The General Affairs Council (Art. 50)

Main results
Transition period after Brexit: negotiating directives
EU27 ministers adopted a new set of negotiating directives for the Brexit negotiations, which details the EU27 position regarding a transition period. According to the EU position, during the transition period the whole of the EU acquis will continue to apply to the UK as if it were a member state. However, the UK, as already a third country, will no longer participate in the institutions and the decision-making of the EU. These negotiating directives provide the Commission with a mandate, as the EU negotiator, to start discussions with the UK on this matter.
- Council (Article 50) adopts negotiating directives on the transition period (press release, 29/01/2018)
State of play of Brexit negotiations
The Council was informed by chief negotiator Michel Barnier about the state of play of the negotiations with the UK. Michel Barnier updated ministers on the different work strands of this second phase, where the transition and the framework on a future relationship will be discussed while the work on withdrawal issues is completed.
We are all glad to be able to start discussing the transition with the UK. However, we must not lose sight of the so-called "exit matters". It is essential and urgent to complete this work. And of course all the commitments undertaken in December need to be respected in full and translated into legal text. This is essential for negotiations to progress.Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva