ETFs Global Markets Roundtable In London On April 19 - Early Bird Registration Ends March 29
Date 23/03/2018
The 2018 ETFs Global Markets Roundtable series of conferences, organized by ETFGI and Capital Markets Strategies, will be kicking off in London on April 19(with conferences in New York - May 15, Toronto - May 31 and Hong Kong in Q4 2018 to follow).
The conferences are designed to provide the opportunity for the asset management and institutional investor community, as well as other market participants, to hear from industry leaders about regulatory, liquidity, pricing, trading, and technological developments impacting ETFs, and the impact that ETFs have on the markets and market structure.
Complimentary registration is offered for buyside traders and portfolio managers working at institutional firms; early bird registration is available for others until March 29. To register and view the agenda click here. Please feel free to share the information on our events with your colleagues and clients.
Buyside-Only Workshop: The day will start off with an exclusive buyside-only workshop. Separated into small groups, participants in the buyside-only morning workshop will have the opportunity to discuss with their peers a number of topics of importance relating to ETFs, as well as raise any questions with, and obtain guidance from, outside experts.
Conference: The conference itself will offer an opportunity for a substantive and in-depth discussion of the business, technological and regulatory developments in the markets impacting ETFs.
Below are the speakers and sponsors that have been confirmed for the London program; final speakers sponsor will be added shortly.
If you have any questions about the conferencesor if you are interested is sponsorship opportunities please get in touch at deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com.
London speakers will include:
Thomas Bartolacci, Head of European ETF Capital Markets, Vanguard
Jurgen Blumberg, Head of Capital Markets EMEA, Invesco
Ari Burstein, President, Capital Markets Strategies
New York will be on May 15th. View the agenda and register here. Free registration for buyside PMs, fund selectors & traders. Early bird rates for all others apply until April 15, 2018. If you are interested is sponsoring the New York event please get in touch at deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com.
Toronto will be on May 31st. Free registration for buyside PMs, fund selectors & traders. Early bird rates for all others apply until April 22, 2018. If you are interested is sponsoring the Toronto event please get in touch at deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com.
Hong Kong will be in Q4 2018. Free registration for buyside PMs, fund selectors & traders. Early bird rates for all others apply until September 30, 2018. If you are interested is sponsoring the Toronto event please get in touch at deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com.