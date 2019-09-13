 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Today That ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Suffered Net Outflows Of US$7.86 Billion In August 2019

Date 13/09/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe suffered net outflows of US$7.86 billion in August, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$54.89 billion. Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry have decreased by 2.2%, from US$910.34 billion at the end of July, to US$890.21 billion, according to ETFGI's August 2019 European ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

At the end of August 2019, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,351 ETFs/ETPs, with 8,662 listings, from 68 providers listed on 30 exchanges in 25 countries.

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry slipped to $890.21 Bn at the end of August   
  • Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry decreased by 2.2% in August.
  • During August 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe suffered $7.86 Bn in net outflows.

 

 

“The S&P 500® slid 1.6% during August, which can be partially attributed to both the growing tensions stemming from the US/China trade talks, or lack thereof, and the sentiment placed on the inverted US yield curve. From an International standpoint, the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI declined 2.5%, with the biggest decline coming out of Hong Kong (-8.0%), driven by recent protests. The S&P Emerging BMI fell 4.5% during the month, with only one riser, Egypt, up 10.5%.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETF and ETP asset growth as at the end of August 2019

 

 

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe suffered net outflows of $12.94 Bn in August 2019, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $3.73 Bn, substantially less than the $27.87 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of August 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe attracted net inflows of $3.49 Bn in August, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $41.82 Bn, considerably greater than the $9.06 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of August 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $1.57 Bn in net inflows bringing net inflows to $6.46 Bn for 2019, which is greater than the $2.63 Bn in net outflows suffered through August 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF’s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $6.56 Bn in August, iShares $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF gathered $679.06 Mn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in August 2019: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Aug-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Aug-19

iShares $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IHYU LN

4138.41

1,405.16

679.06

iShares MSCI EMU ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc

SAUM LN

655.69

617.79

600.03

Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

VWRA LN

577.91

560.43

560.35

iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF

LQDE LN

5653.14

(69.29)

525.42

iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF

ISF LN

8304.07

1,148.32

382.24

iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF

MVOL LN

4288.11

1,073.28

344.66

Xtrackers II Eurozone Government Bond UCITS ETF DR

XGLE GY

3501.80

501.12

342.07

Xtrackers S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF

D5BM GY

6519.48

1,666.18

339.47

iShares € Corp Bond ex-Financials UCITS ETF

IEXF LN

1655.63

166.54

306.29

iShares US Mortgage Backed Securities UCITS ETF

SMBS LN

1026.47

678.07

294.90

iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF - Acc

IB01 LN

1804.46

1,798.05

274.91

AMUNDI ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF

CU2 FP

1282.61

118.74

273.18

Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF

VUSA LN

22685.76

(1,579.21)

249.69

iShares Gold Producers UCITS ETF

IAUP LN

1596.71

526.97

242.44

Invesco S&P 500 ETF – Distributing

D500 GY

725.13

730.85

239.60

Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

VWRD LN

2945.75

579.67

204.50

AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN EMU GOVIES IG UCITS ETF DR

EGOV FP

528.95

387.16

189.34

AMUNDI INDEX JP MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES UCITS ETF DR

GOVH FP

552.15

477.79

179.18

iShares Core € Govt Bond UCITS ETF

SEGA LN

2226.51

521.80

167.14

iShares MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF

SUAS LN

1046.88

350.74

166.62

 

The top 10 ETP's by net new assets collectively gathered $1.60 Bn in August. The iShares Physical Gold ETC gathered $440.96 Mn alone.

 

    Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in August 2019: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-19

iShares Physical Gold ETC

SGLN LN

6,711.78

1,424.67

440.96

Invesco Gold ETC

SGLD LN

7,252.10

1,195.71

434.01

Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR)

XAD5 GY

3,429.00

394.66

196.64

Xetra Gold EUR

4GLD GY

9,691.94

656.21

101.53

Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC

XGLD LN

1,162.53

247.37

97.80

Amundi Physical Metals PLC

GOLD FP

623.27

561.95

91.53

ETFS Physical Gold

PHAU LN

7,804.06

(98.78)

79.25

ETFS Physical Silver

PHAG LN

1,439.18

441.23

66.75

GBS Bullion Securities

GBS LN

3,905.91

(9.86)

55.04

ETFS GBP Daily Hedged Physical Gold (GBSP)

GBSP LN

380.60

171.87

38.65

 

 

Investors have tended to invest in various types of Fixed Income and Gold ETFs and ETPs in August.