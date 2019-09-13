ETFGI Reports Today That ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Suffered Net Outflows Of US$7.86 Billion In August 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe suffered net outflows of US$7.86 billion in August, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$54.89 billion. Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry have decreased by 2.2%, from US$910.34 billion at the end of July, to US$890.21 billion, according to ETFGI's August 2019 European ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
At the end of August 2019, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,351 ETFs/ETPs, with 8,662 listings, from 68 providers listed on 30 exchanges in 25 countries.
Highlights
- Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry slipped to $890.21 Bn at the end of August
- Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry decreased by 2.2% in August.
- During August 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe suffered $7.86 Bn in net outflows.
“The S&P 500® slid 1.6% during August, which can be partially attributed to both the growing tensions stemming from the US/China trade talks, or lack thereof, and the sentiment placed on the inverted US yield curve. From an International standpoint, the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI declined 2.5%, with the biggest decline coming out of Hong Kong (-8.0%), driven by recent protests. The S&P Emerging BMI fell 4.5% during the month, with only one riser, Egypt, up 10.5%.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Europe ETF and ETP asset growth as at the end of August 2019
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe suffered net outflows of $12.94 Bn in August 2019, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $3.73 Bn, substantially less than the $27.87 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of August 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe attracted net inflows of $3.49 Bn in August, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $41.82 Bn, considerably greater than the $9.06 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of August 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $1.57 Bn in net inflows bringing net inflows to $6.46 Bn for 2019, which is greater than the $2.63 Bn in net outflows suffered through August 2018.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF’s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $6.56 Bn in August, iShares $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF gathered $679.06 Mn alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in August 2019: Europe
The top 10 ETP's by net new assets collectively gathered $1.60 Bn in August. The iShares Physical Gold ETC gathered $440.96 Mn alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in August 2019: Europe
Investors have tended to invest in various types of Fixed Income and Gold ETFs and ETPs in August.