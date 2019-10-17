 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Today That Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In US Reached A Record High Of US$4.05 Trillion In September 2019

Date 17/10/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of US$49.72 billion in September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$196.13 billion. Assets invested in the US ETF/ETP industry have increased by 2.2%, from US$3.96 trillion at the end of August, to US$4.05 trillion, according to ETFGI's September 2019 US ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the US ETF/ETP industry stood at a record $4.05 trillion.
  • Asset invested in the US ETF/ETP industry increased 2.2% in September.
  • September 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered $49.72 billion in net inflows.

“The S&P 500 gained 1.9% during September despite slowing economic growth, ongoing trade disputes and a presidential impeachment inquiry. Shifting the focus to the S&P Developed ex-U.S. BMI, the index was up 3.0%, as 23 of 25 countries gained during the month; the highest gainer in the month was Korea (up 6.4%), while Hong Kong continued to decline (down 0.8%). From an Emerging Markets standpoint, the S&P Emerging BMI gained 1.4%, with 15 of the 23 reporting gains. Globally, equities reclaimed prior month losses, gaining 2.1%, as measured by the S&P Global BMI (38 out of 50 countries reporting gains).” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

FTSE_EFTGI_ETF_ETP_Sept19

At the end of September 2019, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,303 ETFs/ETPs, with 2,303 listings, assets of $4.045 trillion, from 149 providers on 3 exchanges.

In September 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $49.72 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered the largest net inflows of $31.88 billion in September, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $74.57 billion, considerably less than the $137.93 billion in net inflows Equity products had attracted for the corresponding period to September 2018.  Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $12.44 billion in September, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $96.39 billion, substantially more than the $56.16 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to September 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $2.88 billion, bringing the YTD net inflows to $9.44 billion for 2019, which is significantly greater than the $3.83 billion in net outflows for the corresponding period to September 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $35.86 billion in September, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust gathered $8.62 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets September 2019: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Sep-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Sep-19

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

  274,225.69

  (9,941.31)

  8,617.45

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

IWM US

   43,639.24

  (1,163.78)

  3,700.26

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

  121,199.19

  10,126.96

  2,984.41

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

   22,988.08

   8,458.41

  2,711.82

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

  184,344.59

   9,347.17

  1,954.66

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

TLT US

   18,404.23

   7,378.45

  1,885.52

iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF

USMV US

   35,135.99

  11,191.79

  1,615.68

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IEI US

     9,125.28

      716.02

  1,391.32

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYG US

   18,177.39

   3,989.12

  1,209.84

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

IGIB US

     8,326.08

   2,473.21

  1,172.98

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

   25,024.07

   4,695.52

  1,141.44

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

JNK US

   10,428.16

   3,119.88

  1,108.31

Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ US

   74,717.03

      175.48

     879.28

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

FXO US

     1,796.14

      769.17

     864.82

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

   45,465.17

   6,495.70

     851.96

iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF

ESGU US

     1,151.22

      986.75

     848.55

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

VIG US

   38,544.01

   2,933.49

     831.56

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

FLOT US

     9,900.79

  (1,527.53)

     732.09

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

   15,078.40

   4,001.81

     704.21

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

GDX US

   11,147.62

  (1,717.11)

     657.88

The top 10 ETP's by net new assets collectively gathered $4.28 billion in September. The SPDR Gold Shares gathered $2.11 billion alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets September 2019:US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Sep-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2019

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Sep-19

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

42,926.80

6,544.67

2,106.57

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

16,352.83

2,951.11

789.09

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

989.89

1,025.63

385.78

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN

TVIX US

1,117.69

1,454.71

288.99

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

597.09

727.45

192.19

United States Oil Fund LP

USO US

1,426.84

(343.60)

188.82

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

1,050.70

546.47

122.18

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

VIXY US

299.36

250.61

92.72

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN

DWT US

251.38

213.38

69.90

VelocityShares Daily 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN

DGAZ US

232.51

(269.70)

38.50

 Investors have tended to invest in Equity, Fixed Income, Active, and Gold ETFs and ETPs.