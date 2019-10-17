ETFGI Reports Today That Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In US Reached A Record High Of US$4.05 Trillion In September 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of US$49.72 billion in September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$196.13 billion. Assets invested in the US ETF/ETP industry have increased by 2.2%, from US$3.96 trillion at the end of August, to US$4.05 trillion, according to ETFGI's September 2019 US ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in the US ETF/ETP industry stood at a record $4.05 trillion.
- Asset invested in the US ETF/ETP industry increased 2.2% in September.
- September 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered $49.72 billion in net inflows.
“The S&P 500 gained 1.9% during September despite slowing economic growth, ongoing trade disputes and a presidential impeachment inquiry. Shifting the focus to the S&P Developed ex-U.S. BMI, the index was up 3.0%, as 23 of 25 countries gained during the month; the highest gainer in the month was Korea (up 6.4%), while Hong Kong continued to decline (down 0.8%). From an Emerging Markets standpoint, the S&P Emerging BMI gained 1.4%, with 15 of the 23 reporting gains. Globally, equities reclaimed prior month losses, gaining 2.1%, as measured by the S&P Global BMI (38 out of 50 countries reporting gains).” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
At the end of September 2019, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,303 ETFs/ETPs, with 2,303 listings, assets of $4.045 trillion, from 149 providers on 3 exchanges.
In September 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $49.72 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered the largest net inflows of $31.88 billion in September, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $74.57 billion, considerably less than the $137.93 billion in net inflows Equity products had attracted for the corresponding period to September 2018. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $12.44 billion in September, bringing YTD net inflows for 2019 to $96.39 billion, substantially more than the $56.16 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to September 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $2.88 billion, bringing the YTD net inflows to $9.44 billion for 2019, which is significantly greater than the $3.83 billion in net outflows for the corresponding period to September 2018.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $35.86 billion in September, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust gathered $8.62 billion alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets September 2019: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|
SPY US
|
274,225.69
|
(9,941.31)
|
8,617.45
|
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
|
IWM US
|
43,639.24
|
(1,163.78)
|
3,700.26
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
VTI US
|
121,199.19
|
10,126.96
|
2,984.41
|
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
|
BNDX US
|
22,988.08
|
8,458.41
|
2,711.82
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
IVV US
|
184,344.59
|
9,347.17
|
1,954.66
|
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
|
TLT US
|
18,404.23
|
7,378.45
|
1,885.52
|
iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF
|
USMV US
|
35,135.99
|
11,191.79
|
1,615.68
|
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
|
IEI US
|
9,125.28
|
716.02
|
1,391.32
|
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|
HYG US
|
18,177.39
|
3,989.12
|
1,209.84
|
iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
IGIB US
|
8,326.08
|
2,473.21
|
1,172.98
|
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
VCIT US
|
25,024.07
|
4,695.52
|
1,141.44
|
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF
|
JNK US
|
10,428.16
|
3,119.88
|
1,108.31
|
Invesco QQQ Trust
|
QQQ US
|
74,717.03
|
175.48
|
879.28
|
First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund
|
FXO US
|
1,796.14
|
769.17
|
864.82
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
BND US
|
45,465.17
|
6,495.70
|
851.96
|
iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF
|
ESGU US
|
1,151.22
|
986.75
|
848.55
|
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|
VIG US
|
38,544.01
|
2,933.49
|
831.56
|
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
|
FLOT US
|
9,900.79
|
(1,527.53)
|
732.09
|
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF
|
VXUS US
|
15,078.40
|
4,001.81
|
704.21
|
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
|
GDX US
|
11,147.62
|
(1,717.11)
|
657.88
The top 10 ETP's by net new assets collectively gathered $4.28 billion in September. The SPDR Gold Shares gathered $2.11 billion alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets September 2019:US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
SPDR Gold Shares
|
GLD US
|
42,926.80
|
6,544.67
|
2,106.57
|
iShares Gold Trust
|
IAU US
|
16,352.83
|
2,951.11
|
789.09
|
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|
VXX US
|
989.89
|
1,025.63
|
385.78
|
VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN
|
TVIX US
|
1,117.69
|
1,454.71
|
288.99
|
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures
|
UVXY US
|
597.09
|
727.45
|
192.19
|
United States Oil Fund LP
|
USO US
|
1,426.84
|
(343.60)
|
188.82
|
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
|
GLDM US
|
1,050.70
|
546.47
|
122.18
|
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
|
VIXY US
|
299.36
|
250.61
|
92.72
|
VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN
|
DWT US
|
251.38
|
213.38
|
69.90
|
VelocityShares Daily 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN
|
DGAZ US
|
232.51
|
(269.70)
|
38.50
Investors have tended to invest in Equity, Fixed Income, Active, and Gold ETFs and ETPs.