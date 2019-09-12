 Skip to main Content
  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
ETFGI Reports The Global ETFs And ETPs Industry Gathered US$3.43 Billion In Net Inflows In August 2019

Date 12/09/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed Globally gathered net inflows of US$3.43 billion in August, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$273.04 billion. Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry have decreased by 1.6%, from US$5.74 trillion at the end of July, to US$5.65 trillion at the end of August, according to ETFGI's August 2019 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry stood at $5.65 trillion at the end of August.
  • Asset invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry decreased by 1.6% in August.
  • August 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed Globally gathered $3.43 Bn in net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500® slid 1.6% during August, which can be partially attributed to both the growing tensions stemming from the US/China trade talks, or lack thereof, and the sentiment placed on the inverted US yield curve. From an International standpoint, the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI declined 2.5%, with the biggest decline coming out of Hong Kong (-8.0%), driven by recent protests. The S&P Emerging BMI fell 4.5% during the month, with only one riser, Egypt, up 10.5%.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of August 2019

At the end of August 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,916 ETFs/ETPs, with 15,936 listings, assets of $5.65 Tn, from 423 providers listed on 72 exchanges in 58 countries.

In August 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $3.43 Bn.  Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of $16.40 Bn in August, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $148.13 Bn, considerably greater than the $66.94 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of August 2018.  Equity ETFs/ETPs listed Globally suffered net outflows of $25.49 Bn in August, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $89.04 Bn, substantially less than the $205.89 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of August 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $6.52 Bn in net inflows bringing net inflows to $14.29 Bn for 2019, which is greater than the $1.42 Bn in net outflows gathered through August 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $25.85 Bn in August, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $2.52 Bn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows August 2019: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Aug-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Aug-19

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

179912.35

7,392.51

2515.30

iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF

USMV US

33374.93

9,576.11

2185.55

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

119178.51

13,741.30

2007.66

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IEF US

18826.02

7,307.91

1665.53

TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund

1306 JP

85597.00

12,031.18

1578.76

iShares US Treasury Bond ETF

GOVT US

14124.61

6,416.41

1523.22

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

44980.53

5,643.73

1493.81

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Leveraged Index ETF

1570 JP

4310.26

(1,796.84)

1467.64

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLP US

13821.94

2,288.46

1329.46

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

SHY US

17996.58

(3,252.72)

1113.90

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (US Dollar Units)

ZSP/U CN

1392.96

910.35

1080.81

Schwab US TIPS ETF

SCHP US

8125.97

1,849.17

1021.56

Listed Index Fund TOPIX

1308 JP

38928.75

6,123.26

943.91

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

ITOT US

22117.64

4,257.11

911.63

Daiwa ETF TOPIX

1305 JP

40633.20

5,338.66

885.52

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

116896.30

7,142.55

884.63

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

USHY US

2272.37

1,871.50

825.22

Fullgoal CSI Military Industry Leading Enterprises ETF

512710 CH

857.22

821.74

821.74

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund

MINT US

12661.80

372.86

804.35

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

20390.38

5,746.60

787.37

The top 10 ETP's by net new assets collectively gathered $5.94 Bn in August. The SPDR Gold Shares gathered $2.66 Bn alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows August 2019: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Aug-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2019

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Aug-19

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

43146.20

4,438.10

2663.07

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

16029.11

2,162.02

896.76

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

7133.62

1,171.92

542.17

iShares Physical Gold ETC

SGLN LN

6711.78

1,424.67

440.96

Invesco Gold ETC

SGLD LN

7252.10

1,195.71

434.01

NEXT NOTES Nikkei TOCOM Leveraged Crude Oil ETN

2038 JP

260.40

260.40

260.40

NEXT NOTES S&P500 Dividend Aristocrats Net Return ETN

2044 JP

250.65

250.65

250.65

Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR)

XAD5 GY

3429.00

394.66

196.64

INVESTEC BNK LMT VAR RT ETN

IBLVR1 SJ

151.12

151.12

151.12

NEXT NOTES Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Index ETN

2042 JP

102.17

102.17

102.17

ETFs/ETPs providing exposure to Gold, US Equities, and a variety of Fixed Income exposure were most popular during August. 