ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In ETFs/ETPs Listed In Japan Increased By 59% To Reach A New High Of 275 Billion US Dollars At The End Of December 2017

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan increased by 59.2% during 2017 to reach a new high of US$275.84 Bn at the end of December. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan increased by a record $102.53 billion during the year, to reach a new high of $275.84 billion.
- According to the Central Bank of Japan, it owns approximately 75% of the assets of ETFs listed in Japan.
- Year-to-date, through end of December 2017, ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan saw record net inflows of $52.62 Bn.
This record was achieved on the eve of another milestone for the ETF industry: the 25th anniversary of the listing of the first ETF in the US, the venerable SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY US), on 22nd January 1993. At the end of 2017, SPY on its own accounted for assets of $271.39 Bn.
December 2017 marked the 2nd consecutive month of net inflows into Japanese-listed ETFs/ETPs, with $4.00 Bn gathered during the month. During 2017 ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan saw record net inflows of $52.62 Bn; 50.4% more than net inflows for 2016, and over double the average for net inflows over the previous 5 years.
The majority of these flows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $53.28 Bn during 2017. The TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund (1306 JP) on its own accounted for net inflows of $17.23 Bn.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets: Japan
Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $219.51 Mn year-to-date during 2017.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets: Global
Japanese-listed Equity ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of $4.15 Bn in December, bringing net inflows for 2017 to $54.29 Bn. Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs experienced net outflows of $2.00 Mn in December, growing net inflows for 2017 to $95.00 Bn.
To conclude, investors have tended to invest in lower cost and core ETFs in 2017 with the TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund (1306 JP) accumulating net inflows of $17.23 Bn.