ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs/ETPs Reached A Record High Of US$141.21 Billion At The End Of September 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of IUS$4.24 billion in September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$28.37 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs finished the month up 3.5%, from US$136.43 billion at the end of August to US$141.21 billion, according to ETFGI's September 2019 Active ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs reached a new record of $141.21 billion
- During September 2019, actively managed ETFs/ETPs attracted $4.24 billion in net inflows.
- Fixed income based actively managed ETFs/ETPs still remain the most popular.
At the end of September 2019, the global active ETF/ETP industry had 718 ETFs/ETPs, with 938 listings, from145 providers on 23 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net inflows of $4.24 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in the actively managed ETF/ETP industry increased by 3.5% from $136.43 billion at the end of September to $141.21 billion.
Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of September 2019
Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $336 million in September, bringing net inflows for the year to September 2019 to $4.87 billion, less than the $6.03 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to September 2018. Fixed income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $3.57 billion in September, bringing net inflows for the year to September 2019 to $22.74 billion, greater than the $17.23 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted for the year to September 2018.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.39 billion in September, Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF gathered $537.84 million alone.
Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets September 2019
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF
|
FLCB US
|
538.91
|
537.84
|
537.84
|
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
|
JPST US
|
8,862.68
|
3,698.20
|
486.86
|
iShares Liquidity Income ETF
|
ICSH US
|
2,128.98
|
1,241.71
|
269.34
|
SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF
|
SRLN US
|
2,236.77
|
(18.41)
|
254.19
|
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income Fund
|
FPE US
|
4,424.79
|
1,032.07
|
211.09
|
First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ETF
|
LMBS US
|
3,550.50
|
1,461.43
|
189.39
|
JPMorgan EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF
|
JSET LN
|
493.98
|
377.37
|
171.68
|
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
|
PSA CN
|
1,582.33
|
509.41
|
147.43
|
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Fund
|
FTSM US
|
4,891.89
|
813.85
|
129.26
|
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund
|
MINT US
|
12,787.71
|
501.03
|
128.18
|
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLB CN
|
1,574.68
|
552.55
|
112.02
|
iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF
|
COMT US
|
517.42
|
107.17
|
100.25
|
CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF
|
CSAV CN
|
275.74
|
273.86
|
98.36
|
iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF
|
NEAR US
|
6,847.60
|
891.94
|
88.05
|
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
|
PULS US
|
647.42
|
465.66
|
85.14
|
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
|
PDBC US
|
1,540.11
|
(363.71)
|
81.45
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
|
ZLU CN
|
1,023.31
|
370.87
|
81.43
|
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
|
FMB US
|
1,064.86
|
525.33
|
80.45
|
Mirae Asset TIGER USD Money Market Active ETF
|
329750 KS
|
129.72
|
130.46
|
68.44
|
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
|
HYLS US
|
1,393.65
|
155.11
|
67.53
Investors have tended to invest in actively managed Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during September.