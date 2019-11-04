 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs/ETPs Reached A Record High Of US$141.21 Billion At The End Of September 2019

Date 04/11/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of IUS$4.24 billion in September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$28.37 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs finished the month up 3.5%, from US$136.43 billion at the end of August to US$141.21 billion, according to ETFGI's September 2019 Active ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs reached a new record of $141.21 billion
  • During September 2019, actively managed ETFs/ETPs attracted $4.24 billion in net inflows.
  • Fixed income based actively managed ETFs/ETPs still remain the most popular.  

At the end of September 2019, the global active ETF/ETP industry had 718 ETFs/ETPs, with 938 listings, from145 providers on 23 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net inflows of $4.24 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in the actively managed ETF/ETP industry increased by 3.5% from $136.43 billion at the end of September to $141.21 billion.

Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of September 2019

ETFGI_Active_04Nov19

Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $336 million in September, bringing net inflows for the year to  September 2019 to $4.87 billion, less than the $6.03 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to September 2018. Fixed income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $3.57 billion in September, bringing net inflows for the year to September 2019 to $22.74 billion, greater than the $17.23 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted for the year to September 2018.

 Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.39 billion in September, Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF gathered $537.84 million alone.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets September 2019

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ million)
 Sep-19

NNA
(US$ million)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ million)
 Sep-19

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF

FLCB US

       538.91

537.84

     537.84

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

JPST US

    8,862.68

3,698.20

     486.86

iShares Liquidity Income ETF

ICSH US

    2,128.98

1,241.71

     269.34

SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF

SRLN US

    2,236.77

(18.41)

     254.19

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income Fund

FPE US

    4,424.79

1,032.07

     211.09

First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ETF

LMBS US

    3,550.50

1,461.43

     189.39

JPMorgan EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF

JSET LN

       493.98

377.37

     171.68

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

PSA CN

    1,582.33

509.41

     147.43

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Fund

FTSM US

    4,891.89

813.85

     129.26

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund

MINT US

  12,787.71

501.03

     128.18

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB CN

    1,574.68

552.55

     112.02

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF

COMT US

       517.42

107.17

     100.25

CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV CN

       275.74

273.86

       98.36

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF

NEAR US

    6,847.60

891.94

       88.05

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

PULS US

       647.42

465.66

       85.14

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

PDBC US

    1,540.11

(363.71)

       81.45

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU CN

    1,023.31

370.87

       81.43

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

FMB US

    1,064.86

525.33

       80.45

Mirae Asset TIGER USD Money Market Active ETF

329750 KS

       129.72

130.46

       68.44

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

HYLS US

    1,393.65

155.11

       67.53

Investors have tended to invest in actively managed Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during September.

 