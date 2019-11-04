 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested ETFs And ETPs Listed In Canada Reached A Record High Of US$141.75 Billion At End Of September 2019

Date 04/11/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs listed in Canada saw net inflows of US$347 million in September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$11.35 billion. In the month, Canadian ETF assets increased by 2.0%, from US$138.91 billion in August to US$141.75 billion. Year-to-date through to the end of September, Canadian ETF assets increased 22.7% from US$115.48 billion to US$141.75 billion. At the end of September 2019, the Canadian ETF/ETP industry had 739 ETFs/ETPs, with 888 listings, from 37 providers on 2 exchanges. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry reached a record $141.75 billion at end September.
  • Assets invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry increased by 2.0% in September.
  • In September 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada saw $347 million in net inflows.

“The S&P 500® gained 1.9% during September despite slowing economic growth, ongoing trade disputes and a presidential impeachment inquiry. Shifting the focus to the S&P Developed ex-U.S. BMI, the index was up 3.0%, as 23 of 25 countries gained during the month; the highest gainer in the month was Korea (up 6.4%), while Hong Kong continued to decline (down 0.8%). From an Emerging Markets standpoint, the S&P Emerging BMI gained 1.4%, with 15 of the 23 reporting gains. Globally, equities reclaimed prior month losses, gaining 2.1%, as measured by the S&P Global BMI (38 out of 50 countries reporting gains).” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in Canadian ETF and ETP assets as of the end of September 2019

ETFGI_Canada_04Nov19

  

Equity ETFs/ETPs suffered outflows of $839 million in September, bringing net inflows for the year to September 2019 to $1.79 billion, compared to the $5.34 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to September 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $556 million in September, bringing net inflows for the year to September 2019 to $3.04 billion, considerably greater than the $721 million in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of September 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.60 billion in September, iShares MSCI EAFE IMI Index Fund gathered $197.46 million alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets September 2019: Canada

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Sep-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Sep-19

iShares MSCI EAFE IMI Index Fund

XEF CN

2371.14

753.94

197.46

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

PSA CN

1582.33

509.41

147.43

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA CN

2011.70

160.38

121.33

Horizons US Dollar Currency ETF

DLR CN

159.72

115.99

116.15

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB CN

1574.68

552.55

112.02

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL CN

990.16

732.40

100.69

CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV CN

275.74

273.86

98.36

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU CN

1023.31

370.87

81.43

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG CN

3648.10

843.78

75.45

Invesco Ultra DLUX Long Term Government Bond Index

PGL CN

360.06

(84.98)

68.13

iShares Global Infrastructure Index Fund

CIF CN

111.09

61.24

62.54

iShares Global Real Estate Index Fund

CGR CN

166.41

62.60

62.47

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBH CN

181.93

184.68

55.81

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

VAB CN

1934.02

640.98

55.33

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF

XEC CN

525.59

111.79

50.00

BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

ZEM CN

741.68

368.25

44.56

iShares Core Canadian ST Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF

XSH CN

544.07

(135.10)

42.20

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB CN

2432.26

527.99

36.76

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

VSC CN

887.65

45.82

36.66

Pimco Global Short Maturity Fund Canada

PMNT CN

115.19

61.99

30.31

The top 10 ETP's by net new assets collectively gathered $787.62 million in September. The Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC gathered $193.53 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in September 2019: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Sep-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Sep-19

Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC

XAD1 GY

2,345.13

317.39

193.53

WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold

SGBS LN

2,379.64

1,384.41

176.04

WisdomTree Physical Platinum

PHPT LN

498.60

250.23

129.61

iShares Physical Gold ETC

SGLN LN

6,638.62

1,548.15

123.48

Invesco Gold ETC

SGLD LN

7,108.17

1,258.88

63.17

Xtrackers Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC

XGLS LN

159.49

90.46

29.16

Amundi Physical Metals PLC

GOLD FP

632.77

587.14

25.20

WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals

PHPM LN

123.00

4.55

16.54

WisdomTree Industrial Metals

AIGI LN

170.68

(11.48)

15.54

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short

3OIS LN

33.10

26.95

15.35

Investors have tended to invest in Active/Fixed Income ETFs in September.

  