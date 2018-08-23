 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Smart Beta ETFs And ETPs Globally Reach New High Of 659 Billion US Dollars At End Of July 2018

Date 23/08/2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new high of US$659 billion, following net inflows of US$6.27 billion and market movements during July. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 
 
Highlights

  • Assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new high of $659 Bn at the end of July.
  • Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net new assets of $6.27 Bn during July.
  • There have been 30 consecutive months of net inflows in to Smart Beta Products.

“The S&P 500 gained 3.72%, international markets ex US were up 1.93% and emerging markets up 2.81%.  Investors are still concerned about the impact of trade wars and Brexit,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.
 
According to ETFGI’s July 2018 Global Active ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $6.27 Bn during July. Total assets increased 3.78% from $635 Bn at the end of June and have increased 8.75% from $606 Bn year-to-date.

Growth in Smart Beta ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2018




At the end of July 2018, there were 1,235 smart beta equity ETFs/ETPs, with 2,241 listings, assets of $659 Bn, from 148 providers on 40 exchanges in 32 countries. Year-to-date Smart Beta equity products have experienced net inflows are at $35.5 Bn, less than the $37.6 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
 
A significant portion of net inflows during July can be attributed to the top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs, ordered by net new assets, which collectively gathered $5.75 Bn. The Vanguard Value (VTV US) and the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth (SPYG US) gathered the largest net new assets during the month, with $1.54 Bn and $557 Mn, respectively.

Top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets July 2018: Global

Name Ticker Index Provider Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-18		 ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
Vanguard Value VTV US CRSP 42,083 209 4,618 1,540
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth SPYG US S&P Dow Jones 3,295 54 1,897 557
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Vol SPHD US S&P Dow Jones 3,102 11 216 444
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value IJS US S&P Dow Jones 6,608 66 780 427
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotech Index Fund FBT US ICE Data Services 2,050 29 600 345
iShares S&P 500 Growth IVW US S&P Dow Jones 22,036 112 414 329
iShares MSCI EAFE Value EFV US MSCI 5,562 31 (598) 290
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth IJT US S&P Dow Jones 6,666 41 880 233
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight RSP US S&P Dow Jones 15,603 56 61 184
Vanguard Small-Cap Value VBR US CRSP 14,002 39 744 177
BNP Paribas Easy Equity Low Vol Europe UCITS Cap. EVOE FP BNP Paribas 299 0 188 165
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor VLUE US MSCI 3,787 21 527 140
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value SLYV US S&P Dow Jones 1,685 14 456 132
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity GSLC US Goldman Sachs 3,654 12 735 129
Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue RDIV US Oppenheimer Funds 741 11 159 122
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value VOE US CRSP 9,170 24 625 121
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth VBK US CRSP 8,524 29 751 109
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth SLYG US S&P Dow Jones 2,172 16 691 107
Schwab US Large-Cap Growth ETF SCHG US S&P Dow Jones 6,453 29 767 105
UBS - MSCI EMU Select Factor Mix UCITS EUFM IM MSCI 111 0 95 95

 Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.

 