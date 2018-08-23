ETFGI Reports Smart Beta ETFs And ETPs Globally Reach New High Of 659 Billion US Dollars At End Of July 2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new high of US$659 billion, following net inflows of US$6.27 billion and market movements during July. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new high of $659 Bn at the end of July.
- Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net new assets of $6.27 Bn during July.
- There have been 30 consecutive months of net inflows in to Smart Beta Products.
“The S&P 500 gained 3.72%, international markets ex US were up 1.93% and emerging markets up 2.81%. Investors are still concerned about the impact of trade wars and Brexit,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.
According to ETFGI’s July 2018 Global Active ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $6.27 Bn during July. Total assets increased 3.78% from $635 Bn at the end of June and have increased 8.75% from $606 Bn year-to-date.
Growth in Smart Beta ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2018
At the end of July 2018, there were 1,235 smart beta equity ETFs/ETPs, with 2,241 listings, assets of $659 Bn, from 148 providers on 40 exchanges in 32 countries. Year-to-date Smart Beta equity products have experienced net inflows are at $35.5 Bn, less than the $37.6 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
A significant portion of net inflows during July can be attributed to the top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs, ordered by net new assets, which collectively gathered $5.75 Bn. The Vanguard Value (VTV US) and the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth (SPYG US) gathered the largest net new assets during the month, with $1.54 Bn and $557 Mn, respectively.
Top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets July 2018: Global
|Name
|Ticker
|Index Provider
|Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|Vanguard Value
|VTV US
|CRSP
|42,083
|209
|4,618
|1,540
|SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth
|SPYG US
|S&P Dow Jones
|3,295
|54
|1,897
|557
|Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Vol
|SPHD US
|S&P Dow Jones
|3,102
|11
|216
|444
|iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value
|IJS US
|S&P Dow Jones
|6,608
|66
|780
|427
|First Trust NYSE Arca Biotech Index Fund
|FBT US
|ICE Data Services
|2,050
|29
|600
|345
|iShares S&P 500 Growth
|IVW US
|S&P Dow Jones
|22,036
|112
|414
|329
|iShares MSCI EAFE Value
|EFV US
|MSCI
|5,562
|31
|(598)
|290
|iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth
|IJT US
|S&P Dow Jones
|6,666
|41
|880
|233
|Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight
|RSP US
|S&P Dow Jones
|15,603
|56
|61
|184
|Vanguard Small-Cap Value
|VBR US
|CRSP
|14,002
|39
|744
|177
|BNP Paribas Easy Equity Low Vol Europe UCITS Cap.
|EVOE FP
|BNP Paribas
|299
|0
|188
|165
|iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor
|VLUE US
|MSCI
|3,787
|21
|527
|140
|SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value
|SLYV US
|S&P Dow Jones
|1,685
|14
|456
|132
|Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity
|GSLC US
|Goldman Sachs
|3,654
|12
|735
|129
|Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue
|RDIV US
|Oppenheimer Funds
|741
|11
|159
|122
|Vanguard Mid-Cap Value
|VOE US
|CRSP
|9,170
|24
|625
|121
|Vanguard Small-Cap Growth
|VBK US
|CRSP
|8,524
|29
|751
|109
|SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth
|SLYG US
|S&P Dow Jones
|2,172
|16
|691
|107
|Schwab US Large-Cap Growth ETF
|SCHG US
|S&P Dow Jones
|6,453
|29
|767
|105
|UBS - MSCI EMU Select Factor Mix UCITS
|EUFM IM
|MSCI
|111
|0
|95
|95
Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.