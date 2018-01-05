 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Record-Breaking 2017 For US-Listed ETFs And ETPs With Assets Increasing 34.3% To Reach A Record US$3.42 Trillion

Date 05/01/2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States increased by 34.3% during 2017 to reach a new high of US$3.42 Tn at the end of December.

According to ETFGI’s December 2017 US ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in US-listed ETFs/ETPs grew by a record US$874 Bn during 2017, over double the previous record of US$419 Bn set in 2016. The increase of 34.3%, from US$2.55 Tn at the end of 2016, also represents the greatest growth in assets since 2009 when markets recovered following the 2008 financial crisis.

MV_EFTG_Fig1_05Jan18

This record was achieved on the eve of another milestone for the ETF industry: the 25th anniversary of the listing of the first ETF in the US, the venerable SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY US), on 22nd January 1993. At the end of 2017, SPY on its own accounted for assets of US$271 Bn.

During 2017 ETFs/ETPs listed in the US saw record net inflows of US$468 Bn; 68.0% more than net inflows for 2016, and over double the average for net inflows over the previous 5 years. December 2017 also marked the 23rd consecutive month of net inflows into US-listed ETFs/ETPs, with US$44.3 Bn gathered during the month.

The majority of these flows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered US$209 Bn during 2017. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) on its own accounted for net inflows of US$30.2 Bn.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Dec-17

ADV
(US$ Mn)
Dec-17

NNA
(US$ Mn)
2017

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

139,496

1,007.2

30,195.48

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

42,255

245.6

20,881.46

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

VEA US

68,411

314.8

17,462.32

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

IEMG US

42,768

402.7

16,589.23

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

83,676

492.1

14,958.61

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

LQD US

39,075

661.2

11,483.56

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

EFA US

84,560

1,430.6

11,201.29

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

53,013

289.2

10,843.83

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

VWO US

66,694

436.4

9,265.53

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

90,938

292.6

8,337.21

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

18,621

88.5

7,964.25

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

IJR US

36,017

198.4

6,539.16

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

271,379

20,740.7

6,210.60

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCSH US

21,681

137.3

5,843.18

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLF US

32,751

1,677.7

5,765.33

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

EZU US

15,363

332.4

5,667.14

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

37,233

161.4

5,401.07

Vanguard Value ETF

VTV US

36,532

128.6

5,075.11

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

VGK US

18,403

161.8

4,787.27

Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Index Fund

VEU US

22,268

97.5

4,697.90

 

Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered US$7.80 Bn during 2017.
 
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Dec-17

ADV
(US$ Mn)
Dec-17

NNA
(US$ Mn)
2017

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

10,148

96.2

1,929

VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

UGAZ US

1,000

245.3

1,275

iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

932

934.8

1,063

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

394

297.4

883

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

34,899

797.3

756

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN

TVIX US

217

91.1

622

FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

FIHD US

1,134

3.3

357

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG US

678

79.8

352

FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN

FLGE US

1,729

3.5

292

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

GSG US

1,394

3.8

277


US-listed Equity ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of US$38.9 Bn in December, bringing net inflows for 2017 to US$336 Bn. Fixed income ETFs and ETPs experienced net inflows of US$5.07 Bn in December, growing net inflows for 2017 to US$111 Bn.