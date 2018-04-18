ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Gathered Net Inflows Of US$1.46 Bn US Dollars During March 2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered US$1.46 Bn in net inflows during March 2018, the lowest monthly amount since June 2015 when net inflows were US$882.99 Mn. Year-to-date net inflows for 2018 reached US$27.40 Bn at the end of March which is less than the US$35.37 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Net new assets gathered by ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe were $1.46 Bn, the lowest monthly net inflows since June 2015, which saw $882.99 Mn
- March 2018 marked the 42nd consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe
- Due to market moves assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe decreased by 0.75%, or $6.26 Bn, during March, to $825.76 Bn
According to ETFGI’s March 2018 European ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in in Europe decreased by $6.26 Bn during March 2018.
European ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of March 2018
At the end of March 2018, the European ETF industry had 1,654 ETFs, with 6,257 listings, assets of $784.89 Bn, from 55 providers on 25 exchanges in 22 countries. At the end of March 2018, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,302 ETFs/ETPs, with 7,515 listings, assets of $825.76 Bn, from 65 providers on 26 exchanges in 22 countries.
March 2018 marked the 42nd consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe. The $1.46 Bn gathered during the month was 87.13% less than the $11.36 Bn in net inflows during this month last year.
The majority of net new inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $14.02 Bn during 2018. The iShares $ Treasury Bond 7-10yr UCITS ETF (IBTM LN) on its own accounted for net inflows of $1.30 Bn.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets: Europe
Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.09 Bn year-to-date during 2018.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets: Europe
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of $1.53 Bn during March, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $22.65 Bn, which is slightly greater than the $21.23 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Fixed income ETFs and ETPs suffered net outflows of $380.48 Mn, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $3.46 Bn, which is less than the $7.82 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
Investors have tended to invest in fixed income ETFs in March 2018, with the iShares $ Treasury Bond 7-10yr UCITS ETF (IBTM LN) and iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Govt Bond UCITS ETF (SEML LN) capturing most of the flows.