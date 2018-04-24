ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed In Canada Gathered Net Inflows Of US$2.27 Bn US Dollars In March 2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada gathered US$2.27 Bn in net inflows in March 2018. YTD 2018 net inflows are at US$6.06 Bn which is more than the US$4.93 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Net new assets gathered by ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada were $2.27 Bn in March
- March 2018 marked the 6th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada
- Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada increased by 0.89%, or $1.04 Bn, during March, to $117.97 Bn
According to ETFGI’s March 2018 Canada ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in in Canada increased by $1.04 Bn in March 2018. The increase of 0.89%, from $116.93 Bn at the end of February 2018 to $117.97 Bn, also represents the highest monthly growth in assets since February 2018, when assets decreased by 4.06% from $121.87 Bn to $116.93 Bn.
Canadian ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of March 2018
At the end of March 2018, the Canadian ETF industry had 594 ETFs, with 733 listings, assets of $117.97 Bn, from 28 providers on 2 exchanges.
March 2018 marked the 6th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada, with $2.27 Bn gathered during the month; 43.81% more than the $1.58 Bn in net inflows during this month last year.
The majority of the monthly net new inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $4.07 Bn during 2018. The BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWP CN) on its own accounted for net inflows of $783.98 Mn.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets: Canada
Canadian-listed Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $1.05 Bn in March, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $3.65 Bn which is more than the $2.21 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs suffered net outflows of $89.03 Mn in March, bringing net outflows for 2018 to $15.03 Mn which is less than the $1.58 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
Investors have tended to invest in active and equity ETFs in March 2018 with the BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWP CN) and iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (XIC CN) capturing most of the flows.