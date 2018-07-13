 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows Of US$8.69 Billion During June 2018

Date 13/07/2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered US$8.69Bn in net inflows, the lowest monthly amount since January 2014 when the global ETF/ETP industry experienced net outflows of US$6.25Bn, according to ETFGI’s June 2018 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 
 
Highlights 

  • Net new assets gathered by ETFs/ETPs listed globally were $8.69Bn in June
  • 53rd month of consecutive net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally
  • 442 new ETFs/ETPs have been listed in the first half of 2018, which is greater than the 408 new ETFs/ETPs in H1 2017

The S&P 500 was up 0.62% in June and 2.65% in the first half of 2018. International markets (developed ex US) and Emerging markets posted losses during June and during the first half of 2018, down 1.48% and 3.40% in June and 2.45% and 6.05% in the first half, respectively, driven by a strong dollar, trade concerns, and rising interest rates.

At the end of June 2018, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,430 ETFs/ETPs, with 14,237 listings, assets of US$4.986Tn, from 376 providers listed on 70 exchanges in 57 countries.  Due to market moves the assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally decreased by 0.35% from $5.004Tn in May 2018 to $4.986Tn.

Growth in Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of June 2018

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $2.08 Bn in June bringing net inflows for 2018 to $150.21 Bn, which is less than the $239.54 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $7.58 Bn in June, growing net inflows for 2018 to $46.42 Bn which is less than the $84.08 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. 

June marked the 53rd consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally, Year-to-date in 2018 there have been net inflows of US$223.26 Bn which is 86.32% less than the US$347.73 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
 
The majority of these flows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $105.43 Bn during 2018. The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA US) on its own accounted for net inflows of $18.07 Bn.


Top 20 ETFs by net new assets: Global

Name Ticker Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jun-18		 ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jun-18		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA US 57,500 551.1 18,069
TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund 1306 JP 71,304 33.3 12,017
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG US 46,709 650.8 7,971
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF SHV US 15,049 155.5 7,014
Daiwa ETF TOPIX 1305 JP 34,343 3.8 6,393
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 90,788 657.8 5,329
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF VEA US 70,008 401.8 4,756
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 146,407 1,056.9 4,710
Listed Index Fund TOPIX 1308 JP 31,631 4.4 4,423
Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund 1321 JP 51,942 48.5 3,808
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 55,309 361.4 3,799
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF FLOT US 10,399 94.2 3,782
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR US 42,864 340.5 3,627
iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF MTUM US 9,199 113.1 3,428
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 96,423 297.2 3,344
Vanguard Value ETF VTV US 38,709 192.3 3,078
Schwab International Equity ETF SCHF US 15,671 92.6 2,644
Schwab US TIPS ETF SCHP US 5,440 42.8 2,566
PowerShares QQQ QQQ US 65,895 6,504.1 2,344
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF IXUS US 10,182 41.6 2,342

 Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.

Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $8.19 Bn year-to-date during 2018.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets: Global

Name Ticker Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jun-18		 ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jun-18		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR) XAD5 GY 2,239 2.5 1,648
Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Series B FIYY US 1,497 0.5 1,310
ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures SVXY US 528 164.0 1,185
iShares Gold Trust IAU US 10,799 163.4 1,129
Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 C FFEU US 669 2.8 687
VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN XIV US - - 654
PowerShares DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund DBC US 3,015 49.9 596
Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs FEUL US 314 4.3 351
VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN TVIX US 556 406.7 338
iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN DJP US 1,217 9.8 294

Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in June 2018 with the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA US) and TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund (1306 JP) capturing most of the flows. 