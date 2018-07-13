ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows Of US$8.69 Billion During June 2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered US$8.69Bn in net inflows, the lowest monthly amount since January 2014 when the global ETF/ETP industry experienced net outflows of US$6.25Bn, according to ETFGI’s June 2018 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Net new assets gathered by ETFs/ETPs listed globally were $8.69Bn in June
- 53rd month of consecutive net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally
- 442 new ETFs/ETPs have been listed in the first half of 2018, which is greater than the 408 new ETFs/ETPs in H1 2017
The S&P 500 was up 0.62% in June and 2.65% in the first half of 2018. International markets (developed ex US) and Emerging markets posted losses during June and during the first half of 2018, down 1.48% and 3.40% in June and 2.45% and 6.05% in the first half, respectively, driven by a strong dollar, trade concerns, and rising interest rates.
At the end of June 2018, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,430 ETFs/ETPs, with 14,237 listings, assets of US$4.986Tn, from 376 providers listed on 70 exchanges in 57 countries. Due to market moves the assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally decreased by 0.35% from $5.004Tn in May 2018 to $4.986Tn.
Growth in Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of June 2018
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $2.08 Bn in June bringing net inflows for 2018 to $150.21 Bn, which is less than the $239.54 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $7.58 Bn in June, growing net inflows for 2018 to $46.42 Bn which is less than the $84.08 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
June marked the 53rd consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally, Year-to-date in 2018 there have been net inflows of US$223.26 Bn which is 86.32% less than the US$347.73 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
The majority of these flows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $105.43 Bn during 2018. The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA US) on its own accounted for net inflows of $18.07 Bn.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets: Global
|Name
|Ticker
|Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jun-18
|ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jun-18
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
|IEFA US
|57,500
|551.1
|18,069
|TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund
|1306 JP
|71,304
|33.3
|12,017
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
|IEMG US
|46,709
|650.8
|7,971
|iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
|SHV US
|15,049
|155.5
|7,014
|Daiwa ETF TOPIX
|1305 JP
|34,343
|3.8
|6,393
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|VOO US
|90,788
|657.8
|5,329
|Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
|VEA US
|70,008
|401.8
|4,756
|iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|IVV US
|146,407
|1,056.9
|4,710
|Listed Index Fund TOPIX
|1308 JP
|31,631
|4.4
|4,423
|Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
|1321 JP
|51,942
|48.5
|3,808
|iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|AGG US
|55,309
|361.4
|3,799
|iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
|FLOT US
|10,399
|94.2
|3,782
|iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
|IJR US
|42,864
|340.5
|3,627
|iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
|MTUM US
|9,199
|113.1
|3,428
|Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|VTI US
|96,423
|297.2
|3,344
|Vanguard Value ETF
|VTV US
|38,709
|192.3
|3,078
|Schwab International Equity ETF
|SCHF US
|15,671
|92.6
|2,644
|Schwab US TIPS ETF
|SCHP US
|5,440
|42.8
|2,566
|PowerShares QQQ
|QQQ US
|65,895
|6,504.1
|2,344
|iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
|IXUS US
|10,182
|41.6
|2,342
Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.
Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $8.19 Bn year-to-date during 2018.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets: Global
|Name
|Ticker
|Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jun-18
|ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jun-18
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
|Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR)
|XAD5 GY
|2,239
|2.5
|1,648
|Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Series B
|FIYY US
|1,497
|0.5
|1,310
|ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures
|SVXY US
|528
|164.0
|1,185
|iShares Gold Trust
|IAU US
|10,799
|163.4
|1,129
|Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 C
|FFEU US
|669
|2.8
|687
|VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN
|XIV US
|-
|-
|654
|PowerShares DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
|DBC US
|3,015
|49.9
|596
|Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs
|FEUL US
|314
|4.3
|351
|VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN
|TVIX US
|556
|406.7
|338
|iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN
|DJP US
|1,217
|9.8
|294
Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.
Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in June 2018 with the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA US) and TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund (1306 JP) capturing most of the flows.