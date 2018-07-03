ETFGI Reports Currency Hedged ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows Of US$3.13 Billion During May 2018

According to ETFGI’s May 2018 Currency Hedged ETF and ETP industry insights report, a monthly report included in an annual paid-for research subscription service, currency hedged ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered US$3.13 billion in net inflows during May. This was over 10 times the net inflows gathered during April. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Year-to-date flows are now in positive numbers but still low in comparison with the same period last year. Currency hedged ETFs/ETPs have gathered net inflows of $2.23 Bn through May, compared to $14.3 Bn at this point in 2017.
Highlights
- Currency hedged ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered US$3.13 billion in net inflows during May.
- Year-to-date, assets invested in currency hedged ETFs/ETPs increased by 0.01%.
At the end of May 2018, there were 743 currency hedged ETFs/ETPs, with 1,407 listings, assets of US$146 Bn, from 68 providers on 28 exchanges in 21 countries. Year-to-date through end of May, currency hedged ETF/ETP assets have increased by 0.1%, with a 5-year CAGR of 38.8%.
Currency Hedged ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of May 2018: US
Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house.Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.
The 743 currency hedged ETFs/ETPs included ETFs/ETPs hedged against 15 different currencies, with most assets tracking exposures hedged against the US Dollar. Currency hedged ETFs/ETPs listed in the United States had assets of $44.0 Bn, while European-listed products had $72.2 Bn. Canada- and Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)-listed products had $23.6 Bn and $4.15 Bn, respectively.
During 2018, the top 20 currency hedged ETFs/ETPs have collectively gathered $8.29 Bn.
Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets: Currency Hedged
UBS ETFs gathered the largest net inflows from currency hedged ETFs/ETPs year to date with $3.89 Bn, followed by Vanguard with US$2.50 Bn and Lyxor with US$587 Mn.