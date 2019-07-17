ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The US ETFs And ETPs Industry Reached A New High Of US$3.96 Trillion At The End Of June 2019

 Skip to main Content
Date 17/07/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of US$48.62 billion in June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$115.86 billion. Assets invested in the US ETF/ETP industry have increased by 6.4%, from US$3.72 trillion at the end of May, to a new high of US$3.96 trillion at the end of June, according to ETFGI's June 2019 US ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the US ETF/ETP industry reached $3.96 Trillion.
  • ​​​Asset invested in the US ETF/ETP industry increased 6.4% in June.
  • June 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in US saw US$48.62 Bn in net inflows.

“Global equities rebounded from prior month losses, with 45 of 49 countries in S&P’s global index posting gains. The S&P 500 gained 7.1% in June (up 4.3% Q2 and up 18.7% H1), bolstered by a dovish Federal Reserve sentiment and optimism surrounding a potential trade deal during the G20 talks contributed to a rebound in U.S. equities with the S&P 500 finishing near all-time high. This trend was followed in the Eurozone and Japanese markets” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of June 2019

Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house.

At the end of June 2019, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,280 ETFs/ETPs, from 151 providers listed on 3 exchanges.

In June 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of US$48.62 Bn.  Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted the largest net inflows of US$23.66 Bn in June, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $65.54 Bn, considerably greater than the US$38.52 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of June 2018.  Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of US$21.15 Bn in June, bringing net inflows for 2019 to US$41.30 Bn, substantially less than the US$71.02 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of June 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered US$2.16 (I see 2.95) Bn bringing net inflows to US$2.95(I see 152 Mn) Bn for 2019 which is significantly/slightly greater than the US$152 (I see 112) Mn in net inflows gathered through June 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered US$34.29 Bn in June, the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD US) gathered US$4.54 Bn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets June 2019: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jun-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jun-19

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

LQD US

36999.68

4157.28

4539.55

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

SHV US

24595.27

3832.42

4064.91

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

268585.32

(11914.46)

3761.21

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYG US

17598.68

3379.83

2967.84

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

115721.67

9290.93

2487.70

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IEF US

16873.73

5937.51

2262.45

Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ US

74329.41

462.36

1766.74

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

64060.39

4145.55

1227.12

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

65775.57

7237.59

1181.62

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

IGSB US

12439.53

1807.44

1091.18

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

ITE US

1706.19

1068.51

964.32

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

VMBS US

9831.89

2060.23

960.09

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

41516.80

3280.85

948.34

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLP US

11935.86

962.27

926.35

iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF

USMV US

28604.14

5807.16

911.56

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

JNK US

9402.31

2060.97

886.67

iShares US Treasury Bond ETF

GOVT US

11764.20

4430.53

863.12

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

EMB US

15704.39

146.12

846.53

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

BIL US

9306.44

621.79

831.78

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

IXUS US

15217.75

1777.06

805.13

The top 10 ETP's by net new assets collectively gathered $3.58 Bn in June. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $2.24 Bn alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets June 2019:US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jun-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2019

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jun-19

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

34945.36

422.89

2240.94

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

13346.62

659.88

537.28

VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

UGAZ US

580.22

627.09

200.87

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

4919.27

99.77

171.27

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

779.60

810.98

154.49

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG US

324.94

75.82

89.64

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028

FRLG US

935.13

356.25

56.91

FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

FIHD US

2032.27

242.16

47.42

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

512.61

639.65

41.80

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN

TVIX US

755.97

938.77

40.97

