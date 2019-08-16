 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The US ETFs And ETPs Industry Broke Through The US$4 Trillion Milestone At The End Of July 2019

Date 16/08/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the US ETFs and ETPs industry broke through the US$4 trillion milestone at the end of July.   ETFs and ETPs listed in US gathered net inflows of US$33.90 billion in July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$149.76 billion. Assets invested in the US ETF/ETP industry have increased by 1.6%, from US$3.96 trillion at the end of June, to a new record of US$4.02 trillion, according to ETFGI's July 2019 US ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry reached break through the $4 Trillion milestone.
  • Asset invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry increased 1.6% in July.
  • July 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in US gathered $33.90 Bn in net inflows.

“The S&P 500® gained 1.4% in July, as strong earnings combined with signs of economic growth and expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve supported equity gains.  International markets posted losses, with the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. and the S&P Emerging BMI both down 1%, with headwinds including U.S. dollar strength. Boris Johnson began his term as U.K. Prime Minister with demands for a renegotiation of the E.U. withdrawal agreement, issuing a threat to otherwise leave without one. Pound sterling fell to near its lowest in two years.  according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2019

At the end of July 2019, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,280 ETFs/ETPs, from 151 providers listed on 3 exchanges.

In July 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $33.90 Bn.  Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted the largest net inflows of $23.62 Bn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $64.92 Bn, considerably less than the $89.77 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of July 2018.  Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $7.56 Bn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $73.10 Bn, substantially more than the $46.61 Bn in net inflows Fixed Income products had attracted by the end of July 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $2.34 Bn bringing net inflows to $2.49 Bn for 2019 which is significantly greater than the $968 Mn in net outflows gathered through July 2018.

 

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $26.23 Bn in July, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $4.08 Bn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2019: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-19

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

280545.29

  (7,835.94)

4078.52

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

180229.16

   4,877.21

3383.59

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

118712.26

  11,733.64

2442.70

iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF

USMV US

30647.10

   7,390.56

1583.39

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

118172.13

   6,257.92

1462.96

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

IWM US

43454.22

  (2,942.89)

1389.74

iShares MBS ETF

MBB US

18303.33

   5,522.32

1364.80

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

37780.35

   1,775.03

1352.13

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

SDY US

20122.73

   1,493.49

1273.37

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYG US

18659.23

   4,417.65

1037.82

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

GSLC US

6209.20

   1,795.26

1031.49

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

42416.83

   4,149.92

869.07

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

13749.46

   2,709.75

838.26

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

19197.47

   4,959.22

668.09

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLU US

10741.64

   1,257.91

632.03

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

VO US

27035.06

      989.77

613.97

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

14125.64

   1,265.26

605.38

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

VEA US

71541.62

      166.92

562.33

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

5874.60

      629.74

529.97

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

IWB US

21078.97

     (222.66)

514.07

The top 10 ETP's by net new assets collectively gathered $3.50 Bn in July. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $1.35 Bn alone.


Top 10 ETPs by net new assets July 2019:US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2019

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-19

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

37780.35

1775.03

1352.13

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

14125.64

1265.26

605.38

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

5874.60

629.74

529.97

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN

TVIX US

1005.89

1316.82

378.05

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

985.90

1057.74

246.76

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

567.24

734.78

95.13

VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

UGAZ US

641.44

717.45

90.36

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

880.50

408.65

77.71

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

VIXY US

293.83

256.09

66.25

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028

FRLG US

1038.13

417.55

61.30

Investors have tended to invest in Equity/Fixed Income ETFs in July.

 