 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The Global ETFs And ETPs Industry Reached A New Record US$5.74 Trillion At The End Of July 2019

Date 12/08/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed Globally gathered net inflows of US$60.19 billion in July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$269.73 billion. Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry have increased by 1.7%, from US$5.64 trillion at the end of June, to US$5.74 trillion setting a record, according to ETFGI's July 2019 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry reached a record $5.74 trillion.
  • Asset invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry increased 1.7% in July.
  • July 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed Globally saw $60.19 billion in net inflows.

“The S&P 500® gained 1.4% in July, as strong earnings combined with signs of economic growth and expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve supported equity gains.  International markets posted losses, with the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. and the S&P Emerging BMI both down 1%, with headwinds including U.S. dollar strength. Boris Johnson began his term as U.K. Prime Minister with demands for a renegotiation of the E.U. withdrawal agreement, issuing a threat to otherwise leave without one. Pound sterling fell to near its lowest in two years.  according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

 

 

At the end of July 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,888 ETFs/ETPs, with 15,859 listings, assets of $5.74 Tn, from 421 providers listed on 72 exchanges in 58 countries.

In July 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $60.19 Bn.  Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of US$18.48 Bn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $131.74 Bn, considerably greater than the $59.49 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of July 2018.  Equity ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of $35.76 Bn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $114.53 Bn, substantially less than the $176.81 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of July 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $4.27 Bn bringing net inflows to $7.77 Bn for 2019 which is greater than the US$2.36 Bn in net inflows gathered through July 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $31.05 Bn in July, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $4.08 Bn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2019: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-19

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

280,545.29

(7,835.94)

4,078.52

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

180,229.16

4,877.21

3,383.59

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

118,712.26

11,733.64

2,442.70

iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF

USMV US

30,647.10

7,390.56

1,583.39

UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc

ACWIU SW

2,304.62

1,364.95

1,538.42

TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund

1306 JP

84,984.69

10,452.42

1,472.00

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

118,172.13

6,257.92

1,462.96

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

IWM US

43,454.22

(2,942.89)

1,389.74

UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to CHF) A-acc

ACWIS SW

1,917.61

1,179.75

1,373.46

iShares MBS ETF

MBB US

18,303.33

5,522.32

1,364.80

iShares € High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IHYG LN

9,483.22

3,856.16

1,309.72

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

SDY US

20,122.73

1,493.49

1,273.37

UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to EUR) A-acc

ACWIE SW

2,047.33

1,117.24

1,191.86

iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IEBC LN

13,403.46

4,758.32

1,152.99

Invesco MSCI Saudi Arabia UCITS ETF

MSAU LN

2,364.61

2,255.20

1,150.49

iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF - Acc

IB01 LN

1,525.44

1,523.15

1,106.56

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYG US

18,659.23

4,417.65

1,037.82

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

GSLC US

6,209.20

1,795.26

1,031.49

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

42,416.83

4,149.92

869.07

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

13,749.46

2,709.75

838.26

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

The top 10 ETP's by net new assets collectively gathered $4.21 Bn in July. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $1.35 Bn alone.


Top 10 ETPs by net new assets July 2019: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2019

NNA
(US$ Mn) 
Jul-19

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

 37,780.35

1,775.03

1,352.13

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

 14,125.64

1,265.26

 605.38

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

 5,874.60

 629.74

 529.97

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN

TVIX US

 1,005.89

1,316.82

 378.05

ETFS Physical Silver

PHAG LN

 1,225.55

 374.47

 318.32

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

 985.90

1,057.74

 246.76

iShares Physical Gold ETC

SGLN LN

 5,821.02

 983.71

 233.29

ETFS Brent Crude

BRNT LN

 316.69

 22.47

 223.79

Amundi Physical Metals PLC

GOLD FP

 491.15

 470.42

 165.13

Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC

XAD1 GY

 2,191.95

 206.37

 155.42

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 

Investors have tended to invest in Equity/Fixed Income ETFs in July.

 