ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The Global ETFs And ETPs Industry Reached A New Record US$5.74 Trillion At The End Of July 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed Globally gathered net inflows of US$60.19 billion in July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$269.73 billion. Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry have increased by 1.7%, from US$5.64 trillion at the end of June, to US$5.74 trillion setting a record, according to ETFGI's July 2019 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry reached a record $5.74 trillion.
- Asset invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry increased 1.7% in July.
- July 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed Globally saw $60.19 billion in net inflows.
“The S&P 500® gained 1.4% in July, as strong earnings combined with signs of economic growth and expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve supported equity gains. International markets posted losses, with the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. and the S&P Emerging BMI both down 1%, with headwinds including U.S. dollar strength. Boris Johnson began his term as U.K. Prime Minister with demands for a renegotiation of the E.U. withdrawal agreement, issuing a threat to otherwise leave without one. Pound sterling fell to near its lowest in two years. according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
At the end of July 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,888 ETFs/ETPs, with 15,859 listings, assets of $5.74 Tn, from 421 providers listed on 72 exchanges in 58 countries.
In July 2019, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $60.19 Bn. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of US$18.48 Bn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $131.74 Bn, considerably greater than the $59.49 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of July 2018. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of $35.76 Bn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $114.53 Bn, substantially less than the $176.81 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of July 2018. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $4.27 Bn bringing net inflows to $7.77 Bn for 2019 which is greater than the US$2.36 Bn in net inflows gathered through July 2018.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $31.05 Bn in July, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $4.08 Bn alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2019: Global
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|
SPY US
|
280,545.29
|
(7,835.94)
|
4,078.52
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
IVV US
|
180,229.16
|
4,877.21
|
3,383.59
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
VOO US
|
118,712.26
|
11,733.64
|
2,442.70
|
iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF
|
USMV US
|
30,647.10
|
7,390.56
|
1,583.39
|
UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc
|
ACWIU SW
|
2,304.62
|
1,364.95
|
1,538.42
|
TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund
|
1306 JP
|
84,984.69
|
10,452.42
|
1,472.00
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
VTI US
|
118,172.13
|
6,257.92
|
1,462.96
|
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
|
IWM US
|
43,454.22
|
(2,942.89)
|
1,389.74
|
UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to CHF) A-acc
|
ACWIS SW
|
1,917.61
|
1,179.75
|
1,373.46
|
iShares MBS ETF
|
MBB US
|
18,303.33
|
5,522.32
|
1,364.80
|
iShares € High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
IHYG LN
|
9,483.22
|
3,856.16
|
1,309.72
|
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
|
SDY US
|
20,122.73
|
1,493.49
|
1,273.37
|
UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to EUR) A-acc
|
ACWIE SW
|
2,047.33
|
1,117.24
|
1,191.86
|
iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
IEBC LN
|
13,403.46
|
4,758.32
|
1,152.99
|
Invesco MSCI Saudi Arabia UCITS ETF
|
MSAU LN
|
2,364.61
|
2,255.20
|
1,150.49
|
iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IB01 LN
|
1,525.44
|
1,523.15
|
1,106.56
|
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|
HYG US
|
18,659.23
|
4,417.65
|
1,037.82
|
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
|
GSLC US
|
6,209.20
|
1,795.26
|
1,031.49
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
BND US
|
42,416.83
|
4,149.92
|
869.07
|
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF
|
VXUS US
|
13,749.46
|
2,709.75
|
838.26
The top 10 ETP's by net new assets collectively gathered $4.21 Bn in July. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $1.35 Bn alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets July 2019: Global
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
SPDR Gold Shares
|
GLD US
|
37,780.35
|
1,775.03
|
1,352.13
|
iShares Gold Trust
|
IAU US
|
14,125.64
|
1,265.26
|
605.38
|
iShares Silver Trust
|
SLV US
|
5,874.60
|
629.74
|
529.97
|
VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN
|
TVIX US
|
1,005.89
|
1,316.82
|
378.05
|
ETFS Physical Silver
|
PHAG LN
|
1,225.55
|
374.47
|
318.32
|
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|
VXX US
|
985.90
|
1,057.74
|
246.76
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC
|
SGLN LN
|
5,821.02
|
983.71
|
233.29
|
ETFS Brent Crude
|
BRNT LN
|
316.69
|
22.47
|
223.79
|
Amundi Physical Metals PLC
|
GOLD FP
|
491.15
|
470.42
|
165.13
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC
|
XAD1 GY
|
2,191.95
|
206.37
|
155.42
Investors have tended to invest in Equity/Fixed Income ETFs in July.