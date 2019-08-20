ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The Canadian ETFs And ETPs Industry Reached A New Record Of US$139.10 Billion At The End Of July 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry reached a new record of US$139.10 billion at the end of July. ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada saw net inflows of US$1.43 million in July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$9.00 billion. Assets invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry have increased by 0.7%, from US$138.12 billion at the end of June, to a new high of US$139.10 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2019 Canadian ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry reached a new record of $139.10 Bn.
- Asset invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry increased by 0.7% in July.
- July 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada gathered $1.43 Mn in net inflows.
“The S&P 500® gained 1.4% in July, as strong earnings combined with signs of economic growth and expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve supported equity gains. International markets posted losses, with the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. and the S&P Emerging BMI both down 1%, with headwinds including U.S. dollar strength. Boris Johnson began his term as U.K. Prime Minister with demands for a renegotiation of the E.U. withdrawal agreement, issuing a threat to otherwise leave without one. Pound sterling fell to near its lowest in two years. according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI
At the end of July 2019, the Canadian ETF/ETP industry had 722 ETFs/ETPs, from 38 providers listed on 2 exchanges.
Following net inflows of $1.43 Mn and market moves during the month, assets invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry increased by 0.7% from $138.12 Bn at the end of June, to $139.10 Bn in July 2019.
Growth in Canadian ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2019
Equity ETFs/ETPs saw outflows of US$237 Mn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $1.06 Bn, compared to the $4.19 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of July 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $782 Mn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $2.78 Bn, considerably greater than the $127.00 Mn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of July 2018.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.74 Bn in July, the BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF (ZFL CN) gathered $286.01Mn alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2019: Canada
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL CN
|
802.31
|
561.82
|
286.01
|
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLB CN
|
1,341.20
|
349.09
|
170.68
|
iShares MSCI EAFE IMI Index Fund
|
XEF CN
|
2,113.89
|
512.91
|
132.09
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF
|
QEBH CN
|
106.46
|
106.64
|
106.64
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG CN
|
3,588.00
|
787.52
|
102.31
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF CAD-Hedged
|
QTIP CN
|
212.21
|
163.85
|
100.84
|
Horizons US 7-10 Year Treasury Bond CAD Hedged ETF
|
HTH CN
|
169.66
|
106.82
|
100.51
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
|
ZLU CN
|
834.17
|
218.76
|
82.09
|
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
|
PSA CN
|
1,370.67
|
292.25
|
79.95
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU CN
|
885.09
|
7.42
|
74.99
|
PIMCO Monthly Income Fund
|
PMIF CN
|
1,011.63
|
379.99
|
67.67
|
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
VAB CN
|
1,816.23
|
525.92
|
63.42
|
CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF
|
WXM CN
|
696.27
|
419.66
|
63.31
|
CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF
|
FSF CN
|
215.63
|
94.13
|
50.55
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC CN
|
1,002.68
|
(32.32)
|
48.29
|
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|
XBB CN
|
2,302.38
|
400.87
|
43.68
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
|
ZSP CN
|
4,741.57
|
506.85
|
42.43
|
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF
|
VCN CN
|
1,549.97
|
185.99
|
41.93
|
Vanguard Balanced Etf Portfolio
|
VBAL CN
|
553.68
|
252.84
|
39.37
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB CN
|
557.33
|
43.83
|
38.88
Investors have tended to invest in Active/Fixed Income ETFs in July.