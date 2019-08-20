 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The Canadian ETFs And ETPs Industry Reached A New Record Of US$139.10 Billion At The End Of July 2019

Date 20/08/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry reached a new record of US$139.10 billion at the end of July.  ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada saw net inflows of US$1.43 million in July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$9.00 billion. Assets invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry have increased by 0.7%, from US$138.12 billion at the end of June, to a new high of US$139.10 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2019 Canadian ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry reached a new record of $139.10 Bn.
  • Asset invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry increased by 0.7% in July.
  • July 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada gathered $1.43 Mn in net inflows.

       

“The S&P 500® gained 1.4% in July, as strong earnings combined with signs of economic growth and expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve supported equity gains.  International markets posted losses, with the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. and the S&P Emerging BMI both down 1%, with headwinds including U.S. dollar strength. Boris Johnson began his term as U.K. Prime Minister with demands for a renegotiation of the E.U. withdrawal agreement, issuing a threat to otherwise leave without one. Pound sterling fell to near its lowest in two years.  according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI

At the end of July 2019, the Canadian ETF/ETP industry had 722 ETFs/ETPs, from 38 providers listed on 2 exchanges.

Following net inflows of $1.43 Mn and market moves during the month, assets invested in the Canadian ETF/ETP industry increased by 0.7% from $138.12 Bn at the end of June, to $139.10 Bn in July 2019.

Growth in Canadian ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2019

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 

Equity ETFs/ETPs saw outflows of US$237 Mn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $1.06 Bn, compared to the $4.19 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of July 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $782 Mn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $2.78 Bn, considerably greater than the $127.00 Mn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of July 2018.

 

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.74 Bn in July, the BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF (ZFL CN) gathered $286.01Mn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2019: Canada

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 July-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 July-19

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL CN

802.31

561.82

286.01

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB CN

1,341.20

349.09

170.68

iShares MSCI EAFE IMI Index Fund

XEF CN

2,113.89

512.91

132.09

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBH CN

106.46

106.64

106.64

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG CN

3,588.00

787.52

102.31

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF CAD-Hedged

QTIP CN

212.21

163.85

100.84

Horizons US 7-10 Year Treasury Bond CAD Hedged ETF

HTH CN

169.66

106.82

100.51

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU CN

834.17

218.76

82.09

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

PSA CN

1,370.67

292.25

79.95

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU CN

885.09

7.42

74.99

PIMCO Monthly Income Fund

PMIF CN

1,011.63

379.99

67.67

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

VAB CN

1,816.23

525.92

63.42

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM CN

696.27

419.66

63.31

CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF CN

215.63

94.13

50.55

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC CN

1,002.68

(32.32)

48.29

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB CN

2,302.38

400.87

43.68

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP CN

4,741.57

506.85

42.43

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

VCN CN

1,549.97

185.99

41.93

Vanguard Balanced Etf Portfolio

VBAL CN

553.68

252.84

39.37

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB CN

557.33

43.83

38.88

Investors have tended to invest in Active/Fixed Income ETFs in July.