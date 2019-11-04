 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Smart Beta Equity ETFs And ETPs Reached A Record Of US$5.73 Billion At The End Of September 2019

Date 04/11/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that equity-based Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$5.73 billion during September. Year-to-date through to the end of September 2019, Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs assets have increased by 26.1% from US$618 billion to US$779 billion, with a 5-year CAGR of 19.9%, according to ETFGI’s September 2019 Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 

Highlights

  • Assets invested in Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs reached a record of $779 billion.
  • In September 2019, Equity Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs attracted $5.73 billion in net inflows.
  • 44th consecutive month of net inflows into Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs.

At the end of September 2019, there were 1,336 smart beta equity ETFs/ETPs, with 2,506 listings, assets of $779 billion, from 169 providers on 41 exchanges in 33 countries. Following net inflows of $5.73 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 1.26%, from $759 billion at the end of August 2019 to $779 billion.

Comparison of assets in market cap, smart beta, other and active equity products

Value ETFs and ETPs attracted the greatest monthly net inflows, gathering $2.31 billion in September. Growth ETFs and ETPs suffered the greatest outflows during the month and amounted to $542 million.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $8.48 billion in September, the iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF (USMV US) gathered $1.62 billion alone.

Top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets September 2019

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Sep-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Sep-19

iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF

USMV US

35,135.99

11,191.79

1,615.68

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

FXO US

1,796.14

769.17

864.82

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

VIG US

38,544.01

2,933.49

831.56

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPYV US

3,674.32

1,031.29

522.39

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

FVD US

7,865.23

2,492.93

467.03

Vanguard Value ETF

VTV US

49,883.19

2,509.70

453.19

iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility EAFE ETF

EFAV US

11,982.73

1,418.49

427.69

Schwab US Large-Cap Value ETF

SCHV US

6,545.80

1,102.74

411.96

UBS Irl ETF plc - MSCI USA Select Factor Mix UCITS ETF

USFMA SW

484.18

479.17

346.44

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

QUAL US

11,725.10

3,313.04

336.72

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

DGRO US

8,643.82

2,533.16

328.66

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

IJS US

6,373.57

220.72

272.87

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

SCHD US

10,286.31

1,330.43

250.28

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

VLUE US

3,540.46

(313.56)

217.40

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

SPLV US

12,815.87

2,626.30

216.49

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

VBR US

13,390.61

473.19

198.87

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PDP US

1,705.89

(69.38)

196.59

John Hancock Multi-Factor Mid Cap ETF

JHMM US

1,376.72

518.94

184.23

Xtrackers Equity Low Beta Factor UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C

XDEB GY

744.84

565.71

183.07

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

FTCS US

2,862.53

1,189.39

151.31

