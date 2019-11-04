ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Smart Beta Equity ETFs And ETPs Reached A Record Of US$5.73 Billion At The End Of September 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that equity-based Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$5.73 billion during September. Year-to-date through to the end of September 2019, Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs assets have increased by 26.1% from US$618 billion to US$779 billion, with a 5-year CAGR of 19.9%, according to ETFGI’s September 2019 Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs reached a record of $779 billion.
- In September 2019, Equity Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs attracted $5.73 billion in net inflows.
- 44th consecutive month of net inflows into Smart Beta Equity ETFs/ETPs.
At the end of September 2019, there were 1,336 smart beta equity ETFs/ETPs, with 2,506 listings, assets of $779 billion, from 169 providers on 41 exchanges in 33 countries. Following net inflows of $5.73 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 1.26%, from $759 billion at the end of August 2019 to $779 billion.
Comparison of assets in market cap, smart beta, other and active equity products
Value ETFs and ETPs attracted the greatest monthly net inflows, gathering $2.31 billion in September. Growth ETFs and ETPs suffered the greatest outflows during the month and amounted to $542 million.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $8.48 billion in September, the iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF (USMV US) gathered $1.62 billion alone.
Top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets September 2019
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF
|
USMV US
|
35,135.99
|
11,191.79
|
1,615.68
|
First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund
|
FXO US
|
1,796.14
|
769.17
|
864.82
|
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|
VIG US
|
38,544.01
|
2,933.49
|
831.56
|
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
|
SPYV US
|
3,674.32
|
1,031.29
|
522.39
|
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund
|
FVD US
|
7,865.23
|
2,492.93
|
467.03
|
Vanguard Value ETF
|
VTV US
|
49,883.19
|
2,509.70
|
453.19
|
iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility EAFE ETF
|
EFAV US
|
11,982.73
|
1,418.49
|
427.69
|
Schwab US Large-Cap Value ETF
|
SCHV US
|
6,545.80
|
1,102.74
|
411.96
|
UBS Irl ETF plc - MSCI USA Select Factor Mix UCITS ETF
|
USFMA SW
|
484.18
|
479.17
|
346.44
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
|
QUAL US
|
11,725.10
|
3,313.04
|
336.72
|
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
|
DGRO US
|
8,643.82
|
2,533.16
|
328.66
|
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
|
IJS US
|
6,373.57
|
220.72
|
272.87
|
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|
SCHD US
|
10,286.31
|
1,330.43
|
250.28
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
|
VLUE US
|
3,540.46
|
(313.56)
|
217.40
|
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
|
SPLV US
|
12,815.87
|
2,626.30
|
216.49
|
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
|
VBR US
|
13,390.61
|
473.19
|
198.87
|
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
|
PDP US
|
1,705.89
|
(69.38)
|
196.59
|
John Hancock Multi-Factor Mid Cap ETF
|
JHMM US
|
1,376.72
|
518.94
|
184.23
|
Xtrackers Equity Low Beta Factor UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C
|
XDEB GY
|
744.84
|
565.71
|
183.07
|
First Trust Capital Strength ETF
|
FTCS US
|
2,862.53
|
1,189.39
|
151.31