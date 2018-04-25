ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs/ETPs Listed In Japan Break Through The 308 Billion US Dollar Milestone At The End Of March 2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan broke through the US$300 Bn milestone to reach US$308.46 Bn at the end of March 2018. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
· Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan broke through the US$300 Bn milestone at the end of March 2018
· In March 2018, ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan gathered record net inflows of $15.57 Bn, beating the prior record of $10.44 Bn set in March 2017
· March 2018 also marked the 5th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan
According to ETFGI’s March 2018 Japan ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan grew by $10.99 Bn in March. The increase of 3.70%, from $297.46 Bn at the end of February, also represents the greatest monthly growth in assets since January 2018, which saw a monthly increase of $18.82 Bn.
Japan ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of March 2018
At the end of March 2018, the Japanese ETF industry had 176 ETFs, with 190 listings, assets of $305.69 Bn, from 17 providers on 2 exchanges. At the end of March 2018, the Japanese ETF/ETP industry had 208 ETFs/ETPs, with 242 listings, assets of $308.46 Bn, from 19 providers on 2 exchanges.
March 2018 marked the 5th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan, with a record of $15.57 Bn gathered during the month surpassing the prior record set in March 2017 when $10.44 in net inflows were gathered.
The majority of net new inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $29.89 Bn during 2018. The TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund (1306 JP) on its own accounted for net inflows of $8.18 Bn.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets: Japan
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan gathered a record net inflows of $14.57 Bn during March, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $27.08 Bn, which is more than the $26.15 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Leveraged ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of $1.20 Bn during March, growing net inflows for 2018 to $3.81 Bn, which is more than the $307.06 Mn in net inflows at this point last year.
Investors have tended to invest in core and market cap ETFs in March 2018, with the TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund (1306 JP) and Daiwa ETF TOPIX (1305 JP) capturing most of the flows.
ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan broke through the US$300 Bn milestone to reach US$308.46 Bn at the end of March 2018. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)