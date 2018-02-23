ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs Listed In Latin America Reach Record High Of US$7.65 Billion At The End Of January 2018

According to ETFGI’s January 2018 Latin America ETF and ETP industry insights report, a monthly report included in an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in ETFs listed in Latin America reached a record high of US$7.65 billion at the end of January 2018, shattering the previous record of US$6.80 billion set at the end of 2017. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFs listed in Latin America increased by $858 Mn during January to reach a new record high of $7.65 Bn
- In January 2018, ETFs listed in Latin America saw net inflows of $175 Mn
- Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with $105 Mn, followed by currency ETFs/ETPs with $84 Mn
According to ETFGI’s analysis assets invested in ETFs listed in Latin America increased by $858 Mn during January 2018, or 12.6%, representing the greatest absolute monthly increase since December 2014, when assets grew by $1.28 Bn.
Latin American ETF asset growth as at end of January 2018
$175 Mn in net inflows were gathered during January 2018. The majority of these flows can be attributed to the top 10 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered net inflows of $267 Mn during the month. The DLRTRAC 15 (DLRTRAC MM) on its own accounted for net inflows of $107 Mn.
Top 10 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets: Latin America
Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with US$105 Mn, followed by currency ETFs/ETPs with US$84 Mn, while inverse ETFs/ETPs experienced the largest net outflows with US$10 Mn.
Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in January 2018.