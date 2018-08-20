ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In The Canada Reached A New High Of US$123 Billion At The End Of July 2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada reached a new high of US$123 billion in assets, following net inflows and market moves of US$987 million during July, according to ETFGI’s July 2018 Canada ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- ETF/ETP assets have increased by 2.84% to reach a record $123 Bn at the end of July.
- ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada experienced net inflows of $987 Mn during July.
- Fixed income ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows during July, while commodity ETFs/ETPs saw the smallest.
“The S&P 500 gained 3.72%, international markets ex US were up 1.93% and emerging markets up 2.81%. Investors are still concerned about the impact of trade wars and Brexit,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.
At the end of July 2018, the Canadian ETF/ETP industry had 618 ETFs/ETPs, with 741 listings, assets of $123 Bn, from 28 providers listed on 2 exchanges. Due to net inflows and market moves the assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada increased by 2.84% during the month, from $120 Bn at the end of June 2018, and increased by 5.17% year-to-date from $117 Bn at the end of 2017.
Canadian ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of June 2018
Fixed income ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of $274 Mn in July, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $179, which is less than the $3.76 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
Similarly, equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of $148 Mn in July, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $4.17 Bn, which is less than the $4.63 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada saw net inflows of $4.74 Mn in July, bringing net inflows for 2018 toto $4.91 Mn, which is less that the $12.1 Mn in net inflows at this point last year.
Net flows primarily went into actively managed ETFs, with net new assets of $558 Mn at the end of July, bringing net inflows to $4.50 Bn for 2018.
A high proportion of net inflows during July can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.01 Bn. The BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (ZSP CN) gathered $131 Mn, the largest net inflow in July.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2018: Canada
|Name
|Ticker
|Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
|ZSP CN
|4,083
|13
|429
|131
|AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF
|QIF CN
|211
|4
|208
|89
|iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
|XFR CN
|529
|6
|212
|80
|BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|ZEM CN
|454
|4
|231
|71
|BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|ZST CN
|177
|3
|59
|50
|Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF
|VCN CN
|1,204
|4
|307
|49
|iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index Fund
|XMU CN
|186
|3
|55
|49
|Horizons Active Floating Rate Bond ETF
|HFR CN
|545
|4
|232
|47
|Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF
|MFT CN
|441
|3
|230
|47
|BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|ZCS CN
|1,125
|4
|(170)
|44
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSP CN
|3,425
|19
|141
|40
|BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|ZAG CN
|2,692
|8
|191
|40
|Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF
|MUS CN
|91
|2
|50
|39
|iShares Core S&P US Total Market Index ETF
|XUU CN
|997
|3
|49
|38
|Horizons US 7-10 Year Treasury CAD Hedged ETF
|HTH CN
|42
|2
|38
|38
|Horizon S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|HXT CN
|1,514
|16
|125
|32
|BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|ZFS CN
|726
|2
|27
|32
|BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|ZCN CN
|2,980
|6
|493
|30
|Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio
|VGRO CN
|250
|3
|246
|30
|BetaPro Natural Gas 2x Daily Bull ETF
|HNU CN
|106
|8
|(125)
|28
Investors have tended to invest in Active and Market cap ETFs during July 2018.