 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In The Canada Reached A New High Of US$123 Billion At The End Of July 2018

Date 20/08/2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada reached a new high of US$123 billion in assets, following net inflows and market moves of US$987 million during July, according to ETFGI’s July 2018 Canada ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights 

  • ETF/ETP assets have increased by 2.84% to reach a record $123 Bn at the end of July.
  • ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada experienced net inflows of $987 Mn during July.
  • Fixed income ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows during July, while commodity ETFs/ETPs saw the smallest.

“The S&P 500 gained 3.72%, international markets ex US were up 1.93% and emerging markets up 2.81%. Investors are still concerned about the impact of trade wars and Brexit,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.

At the end of July 2018, the Canadian ETF/ETP industry had 618 ETFs/ETPs, with 741 listings, assets of $123 Bn, from 28 providers listed on 2 exchanges. Due to net inflows and market moves the assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada increased by 2.84% during the month, from $120 Bn at the end of June 2018, and increased by 5.17% year-to-date from $117 Bn at the end of 2017.

Canadian ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of June 2018
 

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of $274 Mn in July, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $179, which is less than the $3.76 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
 
Similarly, equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of $148 Mn in July, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $4.17 Bn, which is less than the $4.63 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
 
Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada saw net inflows of $4.74 Mn in July, bringing net inflows for 2018 toto $4.91  Mn, which is less that the $12.1 Mn in net inflows at this point last year.
 
Net flows primarily went into actively managed ETFs, with net new assets of $558 Mn at the end of July, bringing net inflows to $4.50 Bn for 2018.
 
A high proportion of net inflows during July can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.01 Bn. The BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (ZSP CN) gathered $131 Mn, the largest net inflow in July.
 
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2018: Canada

Name Ticker Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-18		 ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP CN 4,083 13 429 131
AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF QIF CN 211 4 208 89
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR CN 529 6 212 80
BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF ZEM CN 454 4 231 71
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST CN 177 3 59 50
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF VCN CN 1,204 4 307 49
iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index Fund XMU CN 186 3 55 49
Horizons Active Floating Rate Bond ETF HFR CN 545 4 232 47
Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF MFT CN 441 3 230 47
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF   ZCS CN 1,125 4 (170) 44
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP CN 3,425 19 141 40
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG CN 2,692 8 191 40
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF MUS CN 91 2 50 39
iShares Core S&P US Total Market Index ETF XUU CN 997 3 49 38
Horizons US 7-10 Year Treasury CAD Hedged ETF HTH CN 42 2 38 38
Horizon S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF HXT CN 1,514 16 125 32
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF   ZFS CN 726 2 27 32
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN CN 2,980 6 493 30
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio VGRO CN 250 3 246 30
BetaPro Natural Gas 2x Daily Bull ETF HNU CN 106 8 (125) 28

 


Investors have tended to invest in Active and Market cap ETFs during July 2018.