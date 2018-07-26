ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Japan Reached A Record High Of US$312 Billion At The End Of June 2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan reached a record high of US$312 billion at the end of June 2018, surpassing the previous record of US$311 billion set at the end of May 2018. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan increased by 0.20% during June 2018 to reach a record high of $312 Bn, beating the prior record of $311 Bn set in May 2018.
- Year-to-date, assets have increased by 13.1% from $276 Bn at the end of 2017.
- In June 2018, ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan saw net inflows of $6.82 Bn.
The S&P 500 was up 0.62% in June and 2.65% in the first half of 2018. International markets (developed ex US) and Emerging markets posted losses during June and during the first half of 2018, down 1.48% and 3.40% in June and 2.45% and 6.05% in the first half, respectively, driven by a strong dollar, trade concerns, and rising interest rates.
According to ETFGI’s June 2018 Japan ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan increased by 0.20% from $311 Bn at the end of May. Year-to-date, assets have increased by 13.1% from $276 Bn at the end of 2017. At the end of June 2018, the Japan ETF/ETP industry had 210 ETFs/ETPs, with 244 listings, from 19 providers on 2 exchanges.
Japanese ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of June 2018
In June 2018, ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan saw net inflows of $6.82 Bn. Equity products gathered the largest net inflows with $6.76 Bn, while commodities ETFs/ETPs experienced the largest net outflows with $23 Mn. Year-to-date through end of June, ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan have seen net inflows of US$39.1 Bn. Equity products gathered the largest net inflows with $38.6 Bn, while Leveraged Inverse ETFs/ETPs experienced the largest net outflows with $474 Mn.
Investors in Japan have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs providing equity exposure to Japan during 2018, with the TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund and Daiwa ETF TOPIX capturing flows of $12.0 Bn and $6.39 Bn, respectively. A high proportion of net inflows year-to-date can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $37.9 Bn.
Top 20 ETFs by YTD net inflows: Japan