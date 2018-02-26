ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Japan Reach Record High Of US$295 Billion At The End Of January 2018

According to ETFGI’s January 2018 Japan ETF and ETP industry insights report, a monthly report included in an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan reached a record high of US$295 billion at the end of January 2018, shattering the previous record of US$276 billion set at the end of 2017. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan increased by $18.8 Bn during January to reach a new record high of $295 Bn
- In January 2018, ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan saw net inflows of $6.80 billion
- Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with US$6.55 Bn, followed by leveraged ETFs/ETPs with US$144 Mn
During January 2018 assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan increased by $18.8 Bn, or 6.82%, representing the greatest absolute monthly increase for 18 months. According to ETFGI’s data this monthly increase has only been surpassed once, in July 2016, when assets grew by $44.2 Bn.
Japanese ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of January 2018
January 2018 also marked the 9th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan, with $6.80 Bn gathered during the month. The majority of these flows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $6.70 Bn in January 2018. The TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund (1306 JP) on its own accounted for net inflows of $1.87 Bn.
Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets: Japan
Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with US$6,552 Mn, followed by leveraged ETFs/ETPs with US$144 Mn, and leveraged inverse ETFs/ETPs with US$55 Mn. Investors have tended to invest in lower cost and core ETFs in January.