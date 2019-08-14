 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reach An All-Time High Of US$ 910.34 US Dollars At The End Of July 2019

Date 14/08/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of US$18.55 billion in July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$62.74 billion. Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry have increased by 1.1%, from US$900.66 billion at the end of June, to US$910.34 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2019 European ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

At the end of July 2019, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,336 ETFs/ETPs, from 68 providers listed on 30 exchanges in 23 countries. 

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry reach an all-time high of $910.34 Bn.
  • July marks the 58th consecutive month of flows into European listed products.
  • Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry increased by 1.1% in July.
  • During July 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe saw $18.55 Bn in net inflows.

“Despite the weak performance for European equity markets and the intensified trade dispute between US/China, the prospects for further loosening in monetary policy by FED and ECB led the European Equity ETF/ETPs to see significant inflows of US$9.97 Bn in July, and Fixed Income funds see net inflows of US$6.57 Bn” , according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI.

Europe ETF and ETP asset growth as at the end of July 2019

ETFGI_14Aug19

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe saw considerable net inflows of $9.97 Bn in July 2019, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $16.67 Bn, substantially less than the $24.51 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of July 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe attracted net inflows of $6.57 Bn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $38.33 Bn, considerably greater than the
$8.48 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of July 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF’s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $13.35 Bn in July, the UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc (ACWIU SW) gathered $1.54 Bn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2019: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-19

UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc

ACWIU SW

2304.62

1,364.95

1538.42

UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to CHF) A-acc

ACWIS SW

1917.61

1,179.75

1373.46

iShares € High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IHYG LN

9483.22

3,856.16

1309.72

UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to EUR) A-acc

ACWIE SW

2047.33

1,117.24

1191.86

iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IEBC LN

13403.46

4,758.32

1152.99

Invesco MSCI Saudi Arabia UCITS ETF

MSAU LN

2364.61

2,255.20

1150.49

iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF - Acc

IB01 LN

1525.44

1,523.15

1106.56

iShares J.P. Morgan $ EM Bond UCITS ETF

SEMB LN

8895.35

1,956.27

742.81

iShares STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF (DE)

SXXPIEX GY

6637.08

(91.62)

578.17

PIMCO Euro Short Maturity ETF

PJS1 GY

2689.77

250.62

412.29

iShares S&P 500 UCITS ETF

IUSA LN

9339.63

285.00

334.18

Invesco US Treasury 7-10 Year UCITS ETF GBP Hdg Dist

TRXS LN

1363.47

1,398.60

332.48

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF

IWDA LN

18430.22

2,027.34

331.21

iShares $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IHYU LN

3437.67

726.11

321.44

iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF

LQDE LN

4937.17

(594.71)

270.31

Xtrackers Equity Low Beta Factor UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C

XDEB GY

425.97

265.32

258.13

iShares EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF

EUN2 GY

4495.17

(638.95)

244.94

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 UCITS ETF USD D

500USD SW

2217.62

665.56

235.22

iShares S&P 500 Health Care Sector UCITS ETF

IHCU LN

1348.90

159.30

232.95

iShares MSCI Europe ex-UK UCITS ETF

IEUX LN

1609.33

(621.07)

231.02

 

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets July 2019: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-19

ETFS Physical Silver

PHAG LN

1225.55

374.47

318.32

iShares Physical Gold ETC

SGLN LN

5821.02

983.71

233.29

ETFS Brent Crude

BRNT LN

316.69

22.47

223.79

Amundi Physical Metals PLC

GOLD FP

491.15

470.42

165.13

Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC

XAD1 GY

2191.95

206.37

155.42

Xtrackers Physical Silver ETC (EUR)

XAD6 GY

319.70

196.29

135.39

Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR)

XAD5 GY

3013.86

198.02

130.87

ETFS Physical Swiss Gold

SGBS LN

2134.19

1,222.57

125.79

GBS Bullion Securities

GBS LN

3596.78

(64.91)

58.76

ETFS Physical Platinum

PHPT LN

333.38

91.11

23.74



Investors have tended to invest in Equity and Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs in July.