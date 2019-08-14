ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reach An All-Time High Of US$ 910.34 US Dollars At The End Of July 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of US$18.55 billion in July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$62.74 billion. Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry have increased by 1.1%, from US$900.66 billion at the end of June, to US$910.34 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2019 European ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
At the end of July 2019, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,336 ETFs/ETPs, from 68 providers listed on 30 exchanges in 23 countries.
Highlights
- Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry reach an all-time high of $910.34 Bn.
- July marks the 58th consecutive month of flows into European listed products.
- Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry increased by 1.1% in July.
- During July 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe saw $18.55 Bn in net inflows.
“Despite the weak performance for European equity markets and the intensified trade dispute between US/China, the prospects for further loosening in monetary policy by FED and ECB led the European Equity ETF/ETPs to see significant inflows of US$9.97 Bn in July, and Fixed Income funds see net inflows of US$6.57 Bn” , according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI.
Europe ETF and ETP asset growth as at the end of July 2019
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe saw considerable net inflows of $9.97 Bn in July 2019, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $16.67 Bn, substantially less than the $24.51 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of July 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe attracted net inflows of $6.57 Bn in July, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $38.33 Bn, considerably greater than the
$8.48 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of July 2018.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF’s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $13.35 Bn in July, the UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc (ACWIU SW) gathered $1.54 Bn alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2019: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc
|
ACWIU SW
|
2304.62
|
1,364.95
|
1538.42
|
UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to CHF) A-acc
|
ACWIS SW
|
1917.61
|
1,179.75
|
1373.46
|
iShares € High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
IHYG LN
|
9483.22
|
3,856.16
|
1309.72
|
UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to EUR) A-acc
|
ACWIE SW
|
2047.33
|
1,117.24
|
1191.86
|
iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
IEBC LN
|
13403.46
|
4,758.32
|
1152.99
|
Invesco MSCI Saudi Arabia UCITS ETF
|
MSAU LN
|
2364.61
|
2,255.20
|
1150.49
|
iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IB01 LN
|
1525.44
|
1,523.15
|
1106.56
|
iShares J.P. Morgan $ EM Bond UCITS ETF
|
SEMB LN
|
8895.35
|
1,956.27
|
742.81
|
iShares STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF (DE)
|
SXXPIEX GY
|
6637.08
|
(91.62)
|
578.17
|
PIMCO Euro Short Maturity ETF
|
PJS1 GY
|
2689.77
|
250.62
|
412.29
|
iShares S&P 500 UCITS ETF
|
IUSA LN
|
9339.63
|
285.00
|
334.18
|
Invesco US Treasury 7-10 Year UCITS ETF GBP Hdg Dist
|
TRXS LN
|
1363.47
|
1,398.60
|
332.48
|
iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF
|
IWDA LN
|
18430.22
|
2,027.34
|
331.21
|
iShares $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
IHYU LN
|
3437.67
|
726.11
|
321.44
|
iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
LQDE LN
|
4937.17
|
(594.71)
|
270.31
|
Xtrackers Equity Low Beta Factor UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C
|
XDEB GY
|
425.97
|
265.32
|
258.13
|
iShares EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF
|
EUN2 GY
|
4495.17
|
(638.95)
|
244.94
|
AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 UCITS ETF USD D
|
500USD SW
|
2217.62
|
665.56
|
235.22
|
iShares S&P 500 Health Care Sector UCITS ETF
|
IHCU LN
|
1348.90
|
159.30
|
232.95
|
iShares MSCI Europe ex-UK UCITS ETF
|
IEUX LN
|
1609.33
|
(621.07)
|
231.02
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets July 2019: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
ETFS Physical Silver
|
PHAG LN
|
1225.55
|
374.47
|
318.32
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC
|
SGLN LN
|
5821.02
|
983.71
|
233.29
|
ETFS Brent Crude
|
BRNT LN
|
316.69
|
22.47
|
223.79
|
Amundi Physical Metals PLC
|
GOLD FP
|
491.15
|
470.42
|
165.13
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC
|
XAD1 GY
|
2191.95
|
206.37
|
155.42
|
Xtrackers Physical Silver ETC (EUR)
|
XAD6 GY
|
319.70
|
196.29
|
135.39
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR)
|
XAD5 GY
|
3013.86
|
198.02
|
130.87
|
ETFS Physical Swiss Gold
|
SGBS LN
|
2134.19
|
1,222.57
|
125.79
|
GBS Bullion Securities
|
GBS LN
|
3596.78
|
(64.91)
|
58.76
|
ETFS Physical Platinum
|
PHPT LN
|
333.38
|
91.11
|
23.74
Investors have tended to invest in Equity and Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs in July.