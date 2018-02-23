ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Reach Record High Of US$184 Billion At The End Of January 2018

According to ETFGI’s January 2018 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF and ETP industry insights report, a monthly report included in an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a record high of US$184 billion at the end of January 2018, shattering the previous record of US$170 billion set at the end of 2017. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) increased by a record $14.0 Bn during January to reach a new high of $184 Bn
- In January 2018, ETFs and ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) saw net inflows of $2.72 Bn
- Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with US$1.6 Bn, followed by mixed asset class ETFs/ETPs with US$922 Mn
During January 2018 assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) increased by $14.0 Bn, or 8.24%. According to ETFGI’s data this growth represents the greatest absolute monthly increase in assets on record. The previous record was set in March 2016, when assets grew by $12.4 Bn.
Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of January 2018
This record was achieved following 3 months of sustained net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan). The majority of flows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $4.89 Bn during January 2018. The Pingan-UOB CSI 300 ETF Index Launched Fund (510390 CH) on its own accounted for net inflows of $843 Mn.
Top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)
Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with US$1.60 Bn, followed by mixed asset class ETFs/ETPs with US$922 Mn, and fixed income ETFs/ETPs with US$777 Mn, while leveraged ETFs/ETPs experienced the largest net outflows with US$1.01 Bn.
Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in January 2018.