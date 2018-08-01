 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Decreased By 4.53% During June 2018, The Largest Monthly Decrease Since January 2016 Which Had A Decrease Of 9.03%

Date 01/08/2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) decreased to US$176 billion at the end of June 2018. Assets decreased 4.53% from US$184 billion at the end of May, the largest monthly decrease since January 2016 which had a decrease of 9.03%. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

   Highlights 

  • Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) decreased by 4.53% during June 2018 to $176 Bn.
  • Year-to-date, assets have increased by 3.18% from $170 Bn at the end of 2017.
  • In June 2018, ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) saw net inflows of $2.99 Bn.

The S&P 500 was up 0.62% in June and 2.65% in the first half of 2018. International markets (developed ex US) and Emerging markets posted losses during June and during the first half of 2018, down 1.48% and 3.40% in June and 2.45% and 6.05% in the first half, respectively, driven by a strong dollar, trade concerns, and rising interest rates.

According to ETFGI’s June 2018 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) decreased by 4.53% from $184 Bn at the end of May. Year-to-date, assets have increased by 3.18% from $170 Bn at the end of 2017. At the end of June 2018, the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF/ETP industry had 1,275 ETFs/ETPs, with 1,419 listings, from 133 providers on 17 exchanges.

Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of June 2018

In June 2018, ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) saw net inflows of $2.99 Bn. Equity products gathered the largest net inflows with $3.58 Bn, while fixed income ETFs/ETPs experienced the largest net outflows with $674 Mn. Year-to-date through end of June, ETFs/ETPs listed in the region have seen net inflows of $20.8 Bn. Equity products have gathered the largest net inflows during 2018 with $13.0 Bn, while currency ETFs/ETPs have experienced the largest net outflows with $28.7 Mn.
 
Investors have tended to invest in market cap ETFs during 2018, with the E Fund ChiNext Price Index ETF (159915 CH) and China CSI 500 ETF (510500 CH) capturing flows of $1.46 Bn and $1.45 Bn, respectively. A high proportion of net inflows year-to-date can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $14.3 Bn.

Top 20 ETFs by YTD net inflows: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)

Name Country listed Ticker Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jun-18		 ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jun-18		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
E Fund ChiNext Price Index ETF China 159915 CH 1,967 133.4 1,462
China CSI 500 ETF China 510500 CH 3,641 92.0 1,450
Polaris Taiwan Top 50 ETF Taiwan 0050 TT 2,604 17.8 1,301
Bosera Gold Open-End ETF China 159937 CH 1,243 14.9 1,187
Samsung KODEX Leverage ETF South Korea 122630 KS 2,475 186.9 1,132
Huaan ChiNext 50 ETF Fund China 159949 CH 837 66.4 972
Pingan-UOB CSI 300 ETF Index Fund China 510390 CH 681 1.9 879
Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF China 510300 CH 3,385 100.8 825
E Fund Hang Seng China Enterprises ETF China 510900 CH 1,441 258.4 651
Yuanta/P-shares CSI 300 2X Bull ETF Taiwan 00637L TT 1,418 64.6 631
iShares S&P Global 100 ETF Australia IOO AU 1,040 1.3 534
BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Banking Index ETF Taiwan 00724B TT 547 7.8 449
BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Tech Index ETF Taiwan 00723B TT 464 11.3 395
UTI Nifty Exchange Traded Fund India UTNIFTY IN 1,192 0.0 391
Samsung KODEX 200 Total Return ETF South Korea 278530 KS 513 2.7 366
Fuh Hwa 1-5 Yr High Yield ETF Taiwan 00710B TT 380 0.0 352
KB KBSTAR KTB 3Y Futures Inverse ETF South Korea 282000 KS 441 11.1 351
Fubon SSE180 Leveraged 2X Index ETF Taiwan 00633L TT 1,096 51.1 324
ChinaAMC Hang Seng Index ETF China 159920 CH 583 93.3 316
Fubon China Policy Bank Bond ETF Taiwan 00718B TT 564 6.2 310

 Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.