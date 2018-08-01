ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Decreased By 4.53% During June 2018, The Largest Monthly Decrease Since January 2016 Which Had A Decrease Of 9.03%

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) decreased to US$176 billion at the end of June 2018. Assets decreased 4.53% from US$184 billion at the end of May, the largest monthly decrease since January 2016 which had a decrease of 9.03%. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) decreased by 4.53% during June 2018 to $176 Bn.
- Year-to-date, assets have increased by 3.18% from $170 Bn at the end of 2017.
- In June 2018, ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) saw net inflows of $2.99 Bn.
The S&P 500 was up 0.62% in June and 2.65% in the first half of 2018. International markets (developed ex US) and Emerging markets posted losses during June and during the first half of 2018, down 1.48% and 3.40% in June and 2.45% and 6.05% in the first half, respectively, driven by a strong dollar, trade concerns, and rising interest rates.
According to ETFGI’s June 2018 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) decreased by 4.53% from $184 Bn at the end of May. Year-to-date, assets have increased by 3.18% from $170 Bn at the end of 2017. At the end of June 2018, the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF/ETP industry had 1,275 ETFs/ETPs, with 1,419 listings, from 133 providers on 17 exchanges.
Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of June 2018
In June 2018, ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) saw net inflows of $2.99 Bn. Equity products gathered the largest net inflows with $3.58 Bn, while fixed income ETFs/ETPs experienced the largest net outflows with $674 Mn. Year-to-date through end of June, ETFs/ETPs listed in the region have seen net inflows of $20.8 Bn. Equity products have gathered the largest net inflows during 2018 with $13.0 Bn, while currency ETFs/ETPs have experienced the largest net outflows with $28.7 Mn.
Investors have tended to invest in market cap ETFs during 2018, with the E Fund ChiNext Price Index ETF (159915 CH) and China CSI 500 ETF (510500 CH) capturing flows of $1.46 Bn and $1.45 Bn, respectively. A high proportion of net inflows year-to-date can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $14.3 Bn.
Top 20 ETFs by YTD net inflows: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)
|Name
|Country listed
|Ticker
|Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jun-18
|ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jun-18
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
|E Fund ChiNext Price Index ETF
|China
|159915 CH
|1,967
|133.4
|1,462
|China CSI 500 ETF
|China
|510500 CH
|3,641
|92.0
|1,450
|Polaris Taiwan Top 50 ETF
|Taiwan
|0050 TT
|2,604
|17.8
|1,301
|Bosera Gold Open-End ETF
|China
|159937 CH
|1,243
|14.9
|1,187
|Samsung KODEX Leverage ETF
|South Korea
|122630 KS
|2,475
|186.9
|1,132
|Huaan ChiNext 50 ETF Fund
|China
|159949 CH
|837
|66.4
|972
|Pingan-UOB CSI 300 ETF Index Fund
|China
|510390 CH
|681
|1.9
|879
|Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF
|China
|510300 CH
|3,385
|100.8
|825
|E Fund Hang Seng China Enterprises ETF
|China
|510900 CH
|1,441
|258.4
|651
|Yuanta/P-shares CSI 300 2X Bull ETF
|Taiwan
|00637L TT
|1,418
|64.6
|631
|iShares S&P Global 100 ETF
|Australia
|IOO AU
|1,040
|1.3
|534
|BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Banking Index ETF
|Taiwan
|00724B TT
|547
|7.8
|449
|BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Tech Index ETF
|Taiwan
|00723B TT
|464
|11.3
|395
|UTI Nifty Exchange Traded Fund
|India
|UTNIFTY IN
|1,192
|0.0
|391
|Samsung KODEX 200 Total Return ETF
|South Korea
|278530 KS
|513
|2.7
|366
|Fuh Hwa 1-5 Yr High Yield ETF
|Taiwan
|00710B TT
|380
|0.0
|352
|KB KBSTAR KTB 3Y Futures Inverse ETF
|South Korea
|282000 KS
|441
|11.1
|351
|Fubon SSE180 Leveraged 2X Index ETF
|Taiwan
|00633L TT
|1,096
|51.1
|324
|ChinaAMC Hang Seng Index ETF
|China
|159920 CH
|583
|93.3
|316
|Fubon China Policy Bank Bond ETF
|Taiwan
|00718B TT
|564
|6.2
|310
Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.