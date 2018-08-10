 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New High Of $5.12 Trillion At The End Of July 2018

Date 10/08/2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new high of US$5.12 trillion, following net inflows of US$41.13 billion in July. This marks the largest monthly net inflows since January, when the global ETF/ETP industry experienced net inflows of US$105.73 Bn, according to ETFGI’s July 2018 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 
 

Highlights

  • Total Assets in ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a record $5.12 Tn at the end of July
  • Net new assets gathered by ETFs/ETPs listed globally were $41.1 Bn in July
  • 4 ½ years or 54 consecutive months of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally  
 “Investors favoured equities over fixed income and commodities as equity markets have performed positively in July. The S&P 500 gained 3.72%, international markets ex US were up 1.93% and emerging markets up 2.81%.  Investors are still concerned about the impact of trade wars and Brexit,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.

At the end of July 2018, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,487 ETFs/ETPs, with 14,427 listings, assets of $5.12 Tn, from 375 providers listed on 70 exchanges in 57 countries. Due to net inflows and market moves the assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 2.69%, from $4.99 Tn in June 2018 to $5.12 Tn.

Growth in Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2018



Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $27.37 Bn in July, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $177.31 Bn, less than the $272.21 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $12.98 Bn in July, growing net inflows for 2018 to $59.40 Bn which is less than the $96.15 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.  

July marked the 54th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally, Year-to-date in 2018 there have been net inflows of $264 Bn, which are less than the $391.23 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

The majority of net inflows in July can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $25.86 Bn during 2018.  The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $6.54Bn the largest net inflows in July. 

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2018: Global
 
Name Ticker Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-18		 ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY US 273,611 17,676 (9,906) 6,540
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF BBJP US 1,746 85 1,726 1,716
TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund 1306 JP 71,947 41 13,624 1,607
Vanguard Value ETF VTV US 42,083 209 4,618 1,540
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG US 15,706 970 (1,764) 1,513
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG US 49,112 721 9,383 1,411
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF SCHX US 14,216 106 2,080 1,075
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 100,785 316 4,401 1,057
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV US 17,015 577 (716) 942
iShares J.P. Morgan USD EM Bond ETF  EMB US 13,662 302 2,158 933
Daiwa ETF TOPIX 1305 JP 34,763 4 7,297 904
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corp Bond ETF LQD US 34,347 583 (2,983) 873
Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ US 32,204 440 (1,903) 813
CCB Cash TianYi Traded Money Market Fund 511660 CH 3,446 164 1,107 802
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI US 13,400 929 781 769
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF IJH US 48,297 246 2,154 727
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 55,904 352 4,499 700
Listed Index Fund TOPIX 1308 JP 31,819 5 5,071 648
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR US 44,869 341 4,275 648
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 94,799 585 5,973 644

 
Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.86 Bn by the end of July 2018. 


Top 10 ETPs by net new assets July 2018: Global
 

Name Ticker Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-18		 ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
iShares Physical Gold ETC SGLN LN 3,676.93 4.06 674.29 725.56
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures UVXY US 632.34 275.53 119.65 398.86
VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN UGAZ US 456.31 123.39 -576.55 179.47
iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX US 811.60 1,026.15 -581.80 121.89
iShares Silver Trust SLV US 5,080.97 122.51 139.40 111.83
Invesco DB Oil Fund DBO US 459.27 13.14 44.66 80.66
United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG US 394.53 42.91 -299.61 70.21
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 87.89 4.55 64.68 62.18
VelocityShares 3x Silver ETN USLV US 361.72 32.94 144.63 58.36
ETFS Physical Platinum Shares PPLT US 477.51 10.26 -38.92 51.70



 
Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in July.

 