ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New High Of $5.12 Trillion At The End Of July 2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new high of US$5.12 trillion, following net inflows of US$41.13 billion in July. This marks the largest monthly net inflows since January, when the global ETF/ETP industry experienced net inflows of US$105.73 Bn, according to ETFGI’s July 2018 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
At the end of July 2018, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,487 ETFs/ETPs, with 14,427 listings, assets of $5.12 Tn, from 375 providers listed on 70 exchanges in 57 countries. Due to net inflows and market moves the assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 2.69%, from $4.99 Tn in June 2018 to $5.12 Tn.
Growth in Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2018
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $27.37 Bn in July, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $177.31 Bn, less than the $272.21 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $12.98 Bn in July, growing net inflows for 2018 to $59.40 Bn which is less than the $96.15 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
July marked the 54th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally, Year-to-date in 2018 there have been net inflows of $264 Bn, which are less than the $391.23 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
The majority of net inflows in July can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $25.86 Bn during 2018. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $6.54Bn the largest net inflows in July.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2018: Global
|Name
|Ticker
|Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|SPY US
|273,611
|17,676
|(9,906)
|6,540
|JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
|BBJP US
|1,746
|85
|1,726
|1,716
|TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund
|1306 JP
|71,947
|41
|13,624
|1,607
|Vanguard Value ETF
|VTV US
|42,083
|209
|4,618
|1,540
|iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|HYG US
|15,706
|970
|(1,764)
|1,513
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
|IEMG US
|49,112
|721
|9,383
|1,411
|Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
|SCHX US
|14,216
|106
|2,080
|1,075
|Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|VTI US
|100,785
|316
|4,401
|1,057
|Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund
|XLV US
|17,015
|577
|(716)
|942
|iShares J.P. Morgan USD EM Bond ETF
|EMB US
|13,662
|302
|2,158
|933
|Daiwa ETF TOPIX
|1305 JP
|34,763
|4
|7,297
|904
|iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corp Bond ETF
|LQD US
|34,347
|583
|(2,983)
|873
|Vanguard Real Estate ETF
|VNQ US
|32,204
|440
|(1,903)
|813
|CCB Cash TianYi Traded Money Market Fund
|511660 CH
|3,446
|164
|1,107
|802
|Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund
|XLI US
|13,400
|929
|781
|769
|iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
|IJH US
|48,297
|246
|2,154
|727
|iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|AGG US
|55,904
|352
|4,499
|700
|Listed Index Fund TOPIX
|1308 JP
|31,819
|5
|5,071
|648
|iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
|IJR US
|44,869
|341
|4,275
|648
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|VOO US
|94,799
|585
|5,973
|644
Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.86 Bn by the end of July 2018.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets July 2018: Global
|Name
|Ticker
|Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|iShares Physical Gold ETC
|SGLN LN
|3,676.93
|4.06
|674.29
|725.56
|ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures
|UVXY US
|632.34
|275.53
|119.65
|398.86
|VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN
|UGAZ US
|456.31
|123.39
|-576.55
|179.47
|iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|VXX US
|811.60
|1,026.15
|-581.80
|121.89
|iShares Silver Trust
|SLV US
|5,080.97
|122.51
|139.40
|111.83
|Invesco DB Oil Fund
|DBO US
|459.27
|13.14
|44.66
|80.66
|United States Natural Gas Fund LP
|UNG US
|394.53
|42.91
|-299.61
|70.21
|SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
|GLDM US
|87.89
|4.55
|64.68
|62.18
|VelocityShares 3x Silver ETN
|USLV US
|361.72
|32.94
|144.63
|58.36
|ETFS Physical Platinum Shares
|PPLT US
|477.51
|10.26
|-38.92
|51.70
Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in July.