ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reaches A New Record Of US$47.33 Billion At The End Of September 2019

Date 25/10/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$2.80 billion during September. Total assets invested ESG ETFs and ETPs increased by 7.81%  from US$43.90 billion at the end of August to a record US$47.33 billion, according to ETFGI’s September 2019 Global ETFs and ETPs ESG industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 

Highlights

  • Total Assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally rose 7.81% in September 2019, to reach new record of $47.33 billion.
  • ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered $2.80 billion in net new assets during September.
  • Europe leads with the most ESG classified products available, followed by the US and APAC (ex-Japan).

At the end of September 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 253 ETFs/ETPs, with 686 listings, from 70 providers on 29 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net inflows of $2.80 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased 7.81%, from $43.90 billion at the end of August 2019 to a record $47.33 billion.

Global ESG ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of September 2019

ETFGI_ESG_Sept19

Since the launch of the first ESG ETF/ETP in 2002, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products has increased steadily, with 253 ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally at the end of September 2019. In September, 5 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.45 billion in September, iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF gathered $848.55 million alone.

Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets September 2019

Name

Ticker

Assets

NNA

NNA

(US$ million)

(US$ million)

(US$ million)

Sep-19

YTD-19

Sep-19

iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF

ESGU US

    1,151.22

     986.75

   848.55

iShares EUR Corp Bond 0-3yr ESG UCITS ETF

SUSS LN

       916.97

     287.47

   243.13

L&G Europe Equity Responsible Exclusions UCITS ETF

RIEU LN

       225.06

     199.55

   199.55

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

USSG US

    1,481.97

  1,385.62

   124.31

BNP Paribas Easy MSCI KLD 400 US SRI UCITS ETF

EKUS FP

       295.95

     286.58

   110.57

iShares MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF

SUAS LN

    1,169.37

     458.53

   107.79

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF

ESGD US

    1,049.11

     499.74

   102.24

Yuanta FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG ETF

00850 TT

       153.27

     148.23

     74.51

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

SNPE US

        79.40

      79.25

     68.07

Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI 0-3Y UCITS ETF DR

ECRP3 FP

        63.91

      64.64

     64.64

UBS ETF (LU) - MSCI EMU Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (EUR) ACC

EMUSRI SW

       355.03

     234.69

     63.86

Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays Cape US Sector UCITS ETF

5HEE GY

        80.50

      50.89

     53.95

UBS ETF (LU) MSCI Pacific Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis

UIMT GY

       327.08

     219.15

     53.93

iShares MSCI World SRI UCITS ETF - EUR - Acc

SUSW LN

       588.32

     293.02

     50.60

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders DR UCITS ETF

ESGE FP

       706.77

     667.07

     49.99

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

DSI US

    1,557.86

     123.98

     49.89

iShares Global Water UCITS ETF

IH2O LN

       817.59

     167.95

     49.08

iShares MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF

IESG LN

       821.07

     233.15

     48.88

UBS ETF (LU) MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis

UIMM GY

    1,122.26

     207.63

     42.47

UBS ETF (LU) -MSCI USA Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis

UIMP GY

       972.16

     198.03

     41.67

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity. 