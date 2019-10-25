ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reaches A New Record Of US$47.33 Billion At The End Of September 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$2.80 billion during September. Total assets invested ESG ETFs and ETPs increased by 7.81% from US$43.90 billion at the end of August to a record US$47.33 billion, according to ETFGI’s September 2019 Global ETFs and ETPs ESG industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Total Assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally rose 7.81% in September 2019, to reach new record of $47.33 billion.
- ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered $2.80 billion in net new assets during September.
- Europe leads with the most ESG classified products available, followed by the US and APAC (ex-Japan).
At the end of September 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 253 ETFs/ETPs, with 686 listings, from 70 providers on 29 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net inflows of $2.80 billion and market moves during the month, assets invested in ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased 7.81%, from $43.90 billion at the end of August 2019 to a record $47.33 billion.
Global ESG ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of September 2019
Since the launch of the first ESG ETF/ETP in 2002, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products has increased steadily, with 253 ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally at the end of September 2019. In September, 5 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.45 billion in September, iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF gathered $848.55 million alone.
Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets September 2019
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
(US$ million)
|
(US$ million)
|
(US$ million)
|
Sep-19
|
YTD-19
|
Sep-19
|
iShares Trust iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF
|
ESGU US
|
1,151.22
|
986.75
|
848.55
|
iShares EUR Corp Bond 0-3yr ESG UCITS ETF
|
SUSS LN
|
916.97
|
287.47
|
243.13
|
L&G Europe Equity Responsible Exclusions UCITS ETF
|
RIEU LN
|
225.06
|
199.55
|
199.55
|
Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF
|
USSG US
|
1,481.97
|
1,385.62
|
124.31
|
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI KLD 400 US SRI UCITS ETF
|
EKUS FP
|
295.95
|
286.58
|
110.57
|
iShares MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF
|
SUAS LN
|
1,169.37
|
458.53
|
107.79
|
iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF
|
ESGD US
|
1,049.11
|
499.74
|
102.24
|
Yuanta FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG ETF
|
00850 TT
|
153.27
|
148.23
|
74.51
|
Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF
|
SNPE US
|
79.40
|
79.25
|
68.07
|
Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI 0-3Y UCITS ETF DR
|
ECRP3 FP
|
63.91
|
64.64
|
64.64
|
UBS ETF (LU) - MSCI EMU Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (EUR) ACC
|
EMUSRI SW
|
355.03
|
234.69
|
63.86
|
Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays Cape US Sector UCITS ETF
|
5HEE GY
|
80.50
|
50.89
|
53.95
|
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI Pacific Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis
|
UIMT GY
|
327.08
|
219.15
|
53.93
|
iShares MSCI World SRI UCITS ETF - EUR - Acc
|
SUSW LN
|
588.32
|
293.02
|
50.60
|
Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders DR UCITS ETF
|
ESGE FP
|
706.77
|
667.07
|
49.99
|
iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
|
DSI US
|
1,557.86
|
123.98
|
49.89
|
iShares Global Water UCITS ETF
|
IH2O LN
|
817.59
|
167.95
|
49.08
|
iShares MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF
|
IESG LN
|
821.07
|
233.15
|
48.88
|
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis
|
UIMM GY
|
1,122.26
|
207.63
|
42.47
|
UBS ETF (LU) -MSCI USA Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis
|
UIMP GY
|
972.16
|
198.03
|
41.67
Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity.